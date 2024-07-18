Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these easy parathas
Homemade parathas are delicious. They are light yet fulfilling for the day.
It’s always a worry about what to pack for your kid’s tiffin, certainly a daily challenge for parents everywhere. Kids look forward to lunch break, a much-needed respite from the monotony of long class hours. Lunch is important for a child’s well-being as it provides the energy for the rest of the day. Packing the same lunch repeatedly can lead to boredom and even uneaten lunches, resulting in hungry afternoons and unfocused kids. But you can make their lunch more fun by preparing delicious and easy parathas that will transform your child's tiffin. You can pack raita or chutney to dip the parathas for added flavor.
Masala paratha
(Recipe by Rekha Kakkar)
Flour
Salt
Oil
Ghee
Red chili powder
Carom seeds
Coriander powder
Pomegranate seeds
Green chili chopped
Coriander leaves (chopped)
Method
- Begin with making the dough for the paratha, by adding all-purpose flour, oil, and salt. After adding water, knead it well until it becomes soft.
- Now for the paratha stuffing in a bowl add red chili powder, carom seeds, coriander powder, pomegranate seeds, green chillies, chopped coriander leaves, and salt as per requirement. Mix these ingredients well and add a dollop of ghee. Again, mix everything until it becomes a thick paste.
- Next, divide the dough into balls and roll them out. Evenly spread the masala stuffing all over the paratha. After stuffing, carefully slit the paratha from the centre to the edge, and roll the paratha along the slit. Shape this elongated rolled shape back into a ball, and again roll the paratha out in a circular shape. Cook the paratha with ghee on tawa.
2. Aloo palak paratha
(Recipe by Kanan Patel)
Ingredients
Flour
Spinach (chopped)
Green chili
Garlic clove
Boiled potatoes
Sesame seeds
Cumin seeds
Amchur powder
Salt
Oil
Method
- You need to make the spinach paste first, In a blender, add green chili, chopped spinach, and garlic cloves and grind well. You may little bit of water to make the grinding easier.
- In another bowl, grate boiled potatoes.
- Now for the dough, add sesame seeds, cumin seeds, amchur powder, and salt as per taste to the flour. Mix everything well and next, add some oil, the spinach puree, and the grated potatoes. After mixing, start kneading the dough. After achieving a smooth dough texture, leave it aside for 15 minutes. Again knead the dough to make it softer and smoother. Make bowls from the dough and roll them out.
- Now cook it on medium heat on tawa with oil.
3. Vegetable paratha
(Recipe by Kanan Patel)
Ingredients
Potatoes
Peas
Carrots
Cauliflower
Capsicum
Green chili
Coriander leaves
Ginger
Flour
Sesame seeds
Turmeric powder
Coriander powder
Garam masala
Kasoori methi
Chaat masala
Red chili powder
Method
- In a pan or a pressure cooker, add all the veggies and water. Cover them with a lid, and cook on medium heat. After the vegetables are cooked, put them into a plate and let them cool down.
- Now to the vegetables, add grated ginger, finely chopped green chilies, and fresh coriander leaves. Mash them together until the mixture becomes smooth. Don’t mash it into a puree, let there be chunks.
- Next, in a bowl add flour and all the spices. Mix it well, and now add the mashed veggies. Keep mixing and kneading until it becomes firm like a dough. Add some water and continue to knead the dough. Then set it aside for 15 minutes.
- To make the paratha, divide the dough into balls and roll them out. Cook on tawa, applying oil on both sides and flipping until it becomes golden brown.
