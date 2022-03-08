Congratulations to the winners of The She Age 2022 award presented by HT City, Hindustan Times and Bhutani Grandthum. Leaving a mark wherever they set foot, are these 12 Indian women who are conquering the world and setting the path for a new era that celebrates womanhood.

Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma, Indian Navy

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“It is a great honour for me to receive The She Age award. At this special moment in my life, I would like to thank my family members for being a huge source of strength and courage for me. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve the nation as an officer of the Indian Navy and would like to thank my service and all my seniors for providing me multiple avenues every day that enable professional growth and personal enrichment.”

Avani Lekhara, Paralympian, Gold medallist

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“It’s an honour to receive this award on a day that celebrates the essence and spirit of being a woman. As a woman, I feel humbled to be able to do my bit in encouraging women to chase their dreams and be the change they want for themselves in the society. Thank you, Hindustan Times for The She Age 2022 award.”

Bhumi Pednekar, Actor

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“I am deeply grateful to Hindustan Times for The She Age award. As a female actor, I’ve always felt it’s my responsibility to empower other women through my craft. And that’s why I’ve chosen scripts that resonate with my audiences, and at the same time send out a message along with entertaining them.”

Divya Gokulnath,Co-founder, BYJU’S

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“It’s an honour to share this space with the women who are changing the world in every domain. Thank you for this award, HT City... We are seeing more women at the helm than ever before and by creating a community of shared mentorship, we can ensure that the next generation of leaders consists of diverse voices, too. Here’s to championing the message forward.”

Juhi Pahwa, Home baker, The Better Binge

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“I am super excited to win this award that gives me the motivation to do even better in life. I hope that the way I feel motivated, I can motivate others too, to achieve their dreams and make a difference to some lives. Women are the future... The She Age enables us to prove ourselves, and is an era for others to take us seriously.”

Dr Malvika Iyer, Disability rights activist and motivational speaker

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“I’m truly grateful to HT for supporting my work towards women empowerment. I’m a woman and I’m also a woman with disability, and this recognition means a lot to me. With strong will and determination, I overcame my challenges after the bomb blast that almost took my life. This second life that I’m living, my rebirth on May 26, 2002, won’t be wasted over my past, complaining and blaming. Rather, I want to use this life to instill hope in everyone and be a voice that stands up for equality.”

Palak Muchhal, Singer

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“My mission of saving little hearts is the mission of my life. Every time I sing, a life is saved and what can be a bigger blessing than this. 2,305 lives have been saved through my concerts so far and there are still 436 kids in my list waiting to get operated on. Thank you, HT for conferring me with The She Age award! It motivates me to continue walking on the path of serving humanity.”

Raveena Tandon, Actor

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“I feel humbled and honoured that Hindustan Times has chosen to confer this award on me. I have always felt extremely passionate about animals and the need to protect and coexist with them. They have an equal right over this planet and we, as humans, need to respect that. The She Age award is an encouragement to continue to use my voice to inspire our future generations to make this planet a healthy, thriving one. The onus is on us to ensure that a healthy planet is our legacy for the new generations.”

Renu Kapoor, Chartered Accountant turned social crusader

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“I am simply overwhelmed at this recognition... There were many times when I wanted to give up and told myself that nothing would happen, this is India! But I would like to remind everyone that only because this is India, that something does happen and will happen. I hope my story spurs others to not look the other way when things don’t seem right. Thank you, HT for this award and for recognising my attempt at trying to initiate change.”

Suchitra Ella, Co-founder and JMD, Bharat Biotech

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“I am truly honoured to receive HT City, Hindustan Times The She Age Award. It is an even greater honour to be placed in such distinguished ranks as all of those who have made important contributions to empower society in different ways. On International Women’s Day, I extend my greetings to every incredible woman.”

Upasana Taku, Co-founder and COO, MobiKwik

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“I would like to thank Hindustan Times for this recognition. My journey as an entrepreneur has been quite a learning experience personally as well as professionally. Full of many firsts and quite enriching and satisfying to say the least... This award is a testament to the trust of people who believed in our idea 12 years back when many discouraged us.”

Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“From finding the courage to follow my heart to being resilient in the face of adversity, my path has been anything but easy. Looking back, I’m grateful for all the failures and successes... Thank you for this honour, HT. I’d like to encourage more women entrepreneurs to follow their dreams.”

Sanchit Bhutani, Director, Bhutani Grandthum

The She Age: Where women lead the way

“HT City The She Age has been a remarkable journey that culminates with the felicitation of some of the most phenomenal Indian women. The courage and hope they embody is nothing short of inspiring. No wonder, the partnership between HT City and Bhutani Grandthum deserves the credit for the successful campaign. A big shout-out to all the women who inspire us to be fearless and sail through every obstacle with sheer grace. You have it in you, we salute you.”

For more follow Facebook and Twitter