World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is was first established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 to raise awareness about the abuse and neglect experienced by older adults. This day aims to promote understanding of the importance of preventing elder abuse and supporting the rights and well-being of older people. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration (Photo by Twitter/FraudFindr)

Elder abuse can take various forms, including physical, emotional, sexual, or financial abuse as well as neglect and abandonment. It is a global issue that affects millions of older adults worldwide, often leaving them vulnerable and isolated.

Date:

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed annually on June 15th.

History:

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was officially recognised and established by the United Nations General Assembly on June 15, 2011 however, the history of raising awareness about elder abuse predates this specific observance. The origins of WEAAD can be traced back to the International Plan of Action adopted at the First World Assembly on Aging, held in Vienna, Austria, in 1982 and this plan emphasised the need to protect older adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation and called upon governments and societies to address the issue of elder abuse and promote the well-being of older people.

In subsequent years, numerous organizations and advocates around the world began raising awareness about elder abuse and advocating for the rights and protection of older adults and these efforts eventually led to the establishment of an official observance dedicated to the cause. On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day where the resolution called upon member states, organizations and individuals to observe this day annually to raise awareness about elder abuse and promote its prevention.

Significance:

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day serves as a platform to encourage individuals, organizations and communities to take action against elder abuse. It aims to raise awareness by highlighting the issue of elder abuse where the day helps to educate the public about its prevalence, signs and consequences.

It emphasises the importance of preventing elder abuse through education, advocacy, and supportive interventions. The day encourages communities to provide support and assistance to older adults who have experienced abuse, neglect, or mistreatment.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day also serves as an opportunity to advocate for policy reforms and legislation to protect the rights and well-being of older adults.

Celebration:

Various organizations, governments and community groups around the world organise events and activities on this day. These may include conferences, seminars, workshops, awareness campaigns and outreach programs to engage the public, professionals and policymakers in addressing elder abuse.

It is important to remember that elder abuse is a serious issue that requires ongoing attention beyond this specific day. By working together, individuals and communities can make a difference in preventing and addressing elder abuse, ensuring that older adults are treated with dignity, respect and care.