World Laughter Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know

World Laughter Day is dedicated to celebrating the art of laughter and its remarkable ability to refresh and heal individuals. It's a moment to reflect on the importance of humour and laughter in our daily lives. This annual celebration occurs on the first Sunday of May, aiming to raise awareness about the countless advantages of laughter. It's a day to unwind, connect, and share laughter with others, often with groups engaging in laughter exercises. Promoting global unity and friendship through laughter is a key objective of this event. Individually, genuine laughter has been proven to reduce stress, relieve tension, and enhance overall mental and emotional well-being. (Also read: Happy World Laughter Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, jokes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends ) World Laughter Day, every first Sunday of May, celebrates laughter's universal ability to bring joy and healing.(Freepik)

World Laughter Day 2024 date and history

World Laughter Day is celebrated annually on May 5, and this year, it will be observed on Sunday. World Laughter Day originated in 1998 through the efforts of Dr. Madan Kataria, the visionary behind the global Laughter Yoga movement. A practising family doctor in India, Dr Kataria drew inspiration from the facial feedback hypothesis, which suggests that facial expressions can influence emotions, to initiate the Laughter Yoga movement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This annual celebration serves as a joyful manifestation for world peace, aiming to cultivate global unity and friendship through laughter. Typically observed with gatherings in public spaces solely dedicated to laughter, World Laughter Day has seen exponential growth alongside the expanding Laughter Yoga movement. With thousands of Laughter Clubs now spanning more than 115 countries, this day has evolved into a widely celebrated event, spreading joy and camaraderie worldwide.

Significance of World Laughter Day

Celebrated annually on the first Sunday in May, World Laughter Day is significant as a global event dedicated to promoting laughter as a tool for joy, healing and unity. The day serves as a reminder of the profound impact laughter can have on individual well-being and social harmony. Laughter transcends boundaries of culture, language and religion, fostering connections and uplifting spirits. It highlights the therapeutic benefits of laughter, such as reducing stress, boosting immune function and promoting a positive outlook. The day encourages people around the world to come together, share laughter and spread positivity, contributing to a happier and healthier world.