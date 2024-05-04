Happy World Laughter Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, jokes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends

Happy World Laughter Day 2024: World Laughter Day falls annually on the first Sunday of May. This year, it is on May 5. We have all heard the phrase 'laughter is the medicine', which holds true if one considers how laughter promotes a general sense of well-being, improves cardiac health and reduces stress and anxiety. Therefore, World Laughter Day raises awareness about the importance of laughter and its various health benefits. It was first celebrated in Los Angeles in 2005, and then the celebrations have reached worldwide over the years. Celebrate the festival by sharing wishes, images, quotes, jokes and more we have curated in honour of the day. See inside. Happy World Laughter Day 2024: Check out these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and messages to share on World Laughter Day. (HT Photo)

Happy World Laughter Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Jokes, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

All you need is a carefree laugh to stay healthy and happy. May your life be filled with it. Happy World Laughter Day.

I wish you a Happy World Laughter Day filled with laughs, unbridled joy and amusing jokes to brighten your day. Have a blast!

Why was the math book sad? Because it had too many problems.

"A day without laughter is a day wasted." - Charlie Chaplin.

World Laughter Day reminds us that we must never pass up an opportunity to laugh to add years to our lives. Happy World Laughter Day.

Why did the chicken cross the playground? To get to the other slide.

"If you would not be laughed at, be the first to laugh at yourself." - Benjamin Franklin.

"I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it's the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It's probably the most important thing in a person." - Audrey Hepburn.

Why did the bicycle fall over? Because it was two-tired.

No matter how many tensions surround us, we can always keep them at bay by sharing good laughs. Happy World Laughter Day.

"The human race has only one really effective weapon, and that is laughter." - Mark Twain.

What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta.

On World Laughter Day, I pray for many more laughs to enrich your life and make it a journey to remember. Happy World Laughter Day.

"There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour." - Charles Dickens.