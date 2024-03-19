International Day of Happiness 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Happy International Day of Happiness 2024: The International Day of Happiness (also known as World Happiness Day) falls annually on March 20. As the name suggests, the International Day of Happiness is a day to be happy because happiness is a fundamental human goal. International Day of Happiness was first observed in 2013 by the United Nations. According to the United Nations website, it recognizes this fundamental goal and calls for "a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples." Additionally, the UN also urges nations to create a space for the happiness of their citizens. International Day of Happiness 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

You can also celebrate International Day of Happiness with special wishes and images we have curated for you. Check out these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more inside.

International Day of Happiness 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Nothing scares your enemies more than knowing you never shed your smile, even in the face of adversity. Keep smiling. Happy International Day of Happiness.

The most wonderful thing you can do is to continue to be happy and to share happiness with others. Best wishes on the International Day of Happiness.

"Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times; if only one remembers to turn on the light." – JK Rowling.

Discovering joy in everyday occurrences is a gift that lets you be happy all the time. Warm wishes to you on this International Day of Happiness!

"The supreme happiness of life consists in the conviction that one is loved; loved for one's own sake – let us say rather, loved in spite of one's self." – Victor Hugo.

Best wishes for the International Day of Happiness. Happiness is all around you; once you find it, keep it close to you always.

Being happy is knowing that no matter what comes, we can overcome obstacles and achieve our dreams. Happy World Happiness Day.

Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It means that you've decided to look beyond the imperfections." - Gerard Way.

"The most important thing is to enjoy your life – to be happy – it's all that matters." - Audrey Hepburn.

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." - Mahatma Gandhi.