World Wetlands Day 2024: Wetlands are characterised by ecosystems that are primarily covered with water – water is the main controlling factor in such ecosystems with animal and plant lives. Wetlands can be both freshwater or marine or coastal, consisting of swamps, wet grasslands, marshes, coral reefs and mangroves. Manmade sites such as rice paddies, reservoirs, saltpans and fishponds are also parts of wetlands. Wetlands contribute immensely to the lives of people and animals, as well as to planet Earth. They are very significant for the environment. Every year, World Wetlands Day is observed to raise awareness for the importance of wetlands for human lives and the planet. World Wetlands Day 2024: Date, history and significance(HT FILE)

As we gear up to celebrate World Wetlands Day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Wetlands Day is observed on February 2. This year, the special day falls on a Friday.

History:

Wetlands cover only six percent of the earth, but more than forty percent of animal and plant species live and breed in wetlands. The Ramsar Convention, named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, was an international treaty for the conservation of wetlands. The treaty was signed on February 2, 1971. Since then, the day is observed. On August 30, 2021, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 75/317 and hence established February 2 as World Wetlands Day.

Significance:

Wetlands are responsible for flood control, water purification and water regulation. However, wetlands are disappearing three times faster than the forests. Drainage, pollution, overfishing and overexploitation of natural resources by human beings are some of the reasons why wetlands are endangered. On this day, we must pledge to take necessary precautions to protect the wetlands and ensure that they thrive and continue to contribute to a better planet. This year's theme is - Wetlands and human wellbeing.