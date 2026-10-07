Goonj review: I walked into the new Indiranagar restaurant and instantly forgot I was in Bengaluru

Indiranagar has a new restaurant — which is honestly a funny sentence to say at this point, because a new restaurant pops up in this jam-packed, beloved heart of Bengaluru literally every other day (if you know, you know). But Goonj — Indian Food House, which opened in Indiranagar in September 2026, is not just another new opening. Also read | Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Every flavour of India

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I walked in expecting the usual. Instead, the second I crossed the threshold, the noise of Bengaluru — from traffic to the delivery bikes — cut off, giving way to a moody, theatrical space. Think old Delhi nostalgia meets New York bar chic.

The whole idea behind Goonj, which translates to echo, is simple: what if a collective cultural memory could be turned into a restaurant? It is a question that chef Jitendra, who walked me through every dish on the table, appears to take quite literally. The menu doesn't try to reinvent Indian food. It just takes what you already know and makes it stay with you a little longer.

The bar with illuminated brass details and floral-inspired accents; an intimate seating nook at Goonj. (Pics: Goonj)

The decor makes you want to stay for hours

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{{^usCountry}} Ripples, curves, geometric motifs repeating on repeat — in the light fixtures, in the wooden partitions, in the plates themselves. You notice something new every five minutes. I went on a Thursday evening, and the place was packed. The almost 80-seater dining room was buzzing — a huge group celebrating in one of the big booths, a table of friends who were clearly there because of the Instagram Reels, and then couples and food nerds just soaking it all in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ripples, curves, geometric motifs repeating on repeat — in the light fixtures, in the wooden partitions, in the plates themselves. You notice something new every five minutes. I went on a Thursday evening, and the place was packed. The almost 80-seater dining room was buzzing — a huge group celebrating in one of the big booths, a table of friends who were clearly there because of the Instagram Reels, and then couples and food nerds just soaking it all in. {{/usCountry}}

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It starts at the top – the moody, Indian aesthetic. The ceiling has tiered wooden chandeliers shaped like lotus flowers and deep-red globe lanterns hanging from mirrored wooden beams. The light is warm.

Then you notice the seating. Round booths in deep red that you sink right into, with curved chairs in blush and burgundy. Every table has a small wooden lamp. It somehow makes the whole room feel intimate. The walls have floral wallpaper framed in soft lighting, with sage-green panelling below. The floor is teal tile with thin brass inlay. It feels like old, but not dated.

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Deep red round booth with warm globe lighting; tandoori bharwan aloo served over crispy potato lachha straws. (Pics: Goonj and Sanya Panwar)

Now, the food — does it live up to the aesthetics?

It does. I started with the comforting and aromatic gobhi badam shorba, and yes, it is served exactly how you’ve seen it on your Instagram feed — poured tableside from a white ceramic teapot into a delicate bowl. Velvet-smooth, earthy from slow-roasted cauliflower, with a sweet, nutty touch from almonds.

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Then came jam ke sath — the kind of starters you keep reaching for without thinking. Punugulu (golden rice-and-lentil fritters), pickled olives, and arbi tul (crispy colocasia). Next was Lucknowi tokri chaat. It arrived in a delicate fried potato basket, layered with sweetened yoghurt and tangy chutney. It hit every chaat note — sweet, sour, spicy, crispy.

Amuse-bouche served in a clay kulhad and a bowl of spiced pickled olives. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

Pillowy malai paneer that literally melts

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But if you order only one thing at Goonj, order the Peshawari paneer tikka. The quality of the malai paneer is exceptional — so pillowy and tender it literally melts on your tongue. No rubbery chewing. Then came the tandoori bharwan aloo on an oval brass platter over crisp potato lachha — lightly charred at the edges and truly decadent.

Spread of starters, including Lucknowi tokri chaat and Peshawari paneer tikka, followed by subz nargisi kofta, dal bukhara, and flaky laccha paratha and naan. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

Classics done right

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For mains, I was already pretty full but pushed through like a champ. The subz nargisi kofta was a stunning vegetarian take on the classic — halved vegetable dumplings sitting in a golden, fragrant saffron-and-cashew gravy. You needed something to mop that gravy up with, and that’s where dal bukhara and the breads came in.

The dal bukhara was slow-cooked overnight — velvety, deeply smoky, swirled with cream and butter. The garlic naan was buttery and loaded with herbs, but the laccha paratha was the real star. Flaky, golden-brown, spiralled with endless buttery layers, impossibly light and melt-in-the-mouth. Tearing into it and scooping up that kofta gravy was quite an experience. I still think about it.

Final bite

I ended with two desserts, and I have zero regrets. The zafrani phirni was served in a shallow oval bowl, infused with saffron and garnished with chopped nuts. Lush, perfectly sweetened, addictive. Then came the Goonj kulfi platter — three artisanal kulfi popsicles in saffron, pistachio and cardamom, presented in a deep ceramic bowl, drizzled with syrups and nuts. Refreshing, nostalgic, and the perfect way to end a very rich meal.

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Goonj kulfi platter featuring three artisanal popsicles, alongside zafrani phirni garnished with silver leaf and nuts. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

Is Goonj worth the hype?

Yes, it is. It doesn’t try to dismantle Indian heritage. It honours it. It keeps the regional flavours and slow-cooking traditions exactly where they should be, but elevates the texture, ambience, and presentation to something striking and entirely new.

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Is it rich? Yes. Will you need to loosen your pants after the laccha paratha + subz nargisi kofta combo? Also yes. But that’s the point. This is exactly the spot you want when you want to feel a little nostalgic and eat damn good Indian food.

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⦿ Where: Goonj, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

⦿ What to order without thinking: Peshawari paneer tikka, laccha paratha with subz nargisi kofta, zafrani phirni

The author was hosted by Goonj upon editorial invitation.