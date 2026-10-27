5 things to know about the rise of clear aligners and digital dentistry

Dental care is becoming increasingly technology-driven, with digital tools changing how clinicians assess, plan, and deliver treatments. Clear aligners are also becoming a more familiar option for people who want to improve tooth alignment while keeping their appearance discreet.

What is the main purpose of clear aligners?

The Growing Shift from Metal Braces to Clear Aligners Among Indian Adults (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Sameer Merchant, MD & CEO of Laxmi Dental Limited, shares five developments shaping this shift.

1. Clear aligners make orthodontic care more discreet

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Clear aligners are a transparent alternative to conventional braces, making treatment less noticeable. And because they are removable, people can also continue their usual eating and oral-care routines with greater flexibility.

2. Digital scanning is changing the dental experience

Intraoral scanners create digital 3D models of a patient’s teeth, and a 2022 review in the journal Dentistry notes that many workflows increasingly use digital impressions instead of traditional ones. These digital records can streamline treatment planning and make it easier for dentists to explain treatment to patients.

3. Treatment is becoming more personalized

Digital treatment planning lets dental professionals map the planned movement of individual teeth and visualize each treatment stage. This enables a more personalized approach to orthodontic care.

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4. Oral hygiene remains at the center

Because aligners are removable, patients can brush and floss normally without working around fixed brackets and wires. Maintaining good oral hygiene, alongside regular dental check-ups, remains an important part of orthodontic care.

5. Awareness is moving beyond just straight teeth

The conversation around orthodontics is increasingly shifting from aesthetics alone towards overall oral health, bite, alignment and long-term dental care. As awareness of digital dentistry and aligners grows, patients are also becoming better informed about their options.

Ultimately, digital dentistry is making dental care more technology-enabled and personalized, with clear aligners emerging as one of the most visible developments in modern orthodontics.

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