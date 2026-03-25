Dentists reveal early signs your teeth show about hidden health issues
Teeth reveal a lot more about health than we realise. Here are some early signs that teeth show about some of the hidden health issues.
Dental visits are often associated with cavities, gum disease, or cosmetic concerns. However, what many don’t realise is that the mouth often acts as a mirror to the body’s overall health. Teeth and gums can reveal early warning signs of underlying systemic conditions, sometimes even before other symptoms appear. Paying attention to these signs and seeking timely dental care can play a crucial role in early diagnosis and prevention. In conversation with HT Lifestyle. Dr Tania Nijhawan, Founder, Udana Wellness, Smile designing (NYU,USA) & Cosmetic Dentistry (USC,USA), reveals some oral clues that may indicate health problems.
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Dr Tania said, “In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, dental care is often overlooked until pain arises. However, listening to what your teeth and gums are trying to tell you can make a significant difference to your long-term health. A healthy mouth truly reflects a healthy body.
1. Bleeding gums and heart health
Dr Tania highlighted that occasional gum bleeding due to improper brushing can be harmless, but persistent bleeding gums may indicate periodontal disease. She mentioned that there are several studies that have shown a strong link between chronic gum inflammation and cardiovascular conditions. Bacteria from infected gums can enter the bloodstream, contributing to inflammation of blood vessels and increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.
2. Dry mouth and diabetes
According to Dr Tania, a constantly dry mouth, also known as xerostomia, may be more than just dehydration. Reduced saliva flow is commonly seen in individuals with uncontrolled diabetes. High blood sugar levels can affect salivary glands, increasing the risk of cavities, infections, and gum disease. Dentists are often among the first healthcare professionals to notice these signs and recommend further medical evaluation.
3. Tooth erosion and digestive disorders
“Unexplained enamel erosion, especially on the inner surfaces of teeth, can be a sign of acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD),” said Dr Tania. Stomach acids repeatedly coming into contact with teeth can weaken enamel, leading to sensitivity and decay. In some cases, eating disorders such as bulimia may also present with similar dental erosion. Early detection can help patients seek appropriate medical and psychological support.
4. Mouth ulcers and immune health
Dr Tania highlighted that frequent or non-healing mouth ulcers may indicate nutritional deficiencies such as low levels of iron, vitamin B12, or folic acid. They can also be associated with weakened immunity or autoimmune conditions. While occasional ulcers are common, persistent lesions should never be ignored and warrant further investigation.
5. Loose teeth and bone health
According to Dr Tania, teeth that feel loose without any history of trauma may indicate underlying bone loss. Conditions such as osteoporosis can affect the jawbone, reducing its ability to support teeth. Dentists can often detect early bone density changes on dental X-rays, prompting timely referrals for further medical evaluation.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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