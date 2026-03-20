Amazon’s Oral Care Fest, live till 22nd March brings the right oral health solution for every member of your family at up to 40% off. From Myth to reality: Oral health solutions every Indian needs

We brush, we rinse, we call it a day. For most Indian households, oral care has always been simple — a toothbrush, a tube of toothpaste, and two minutes in the morning. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: most of what we believe about oral health is either incomplete, outdated, or flat-out wrong. And our teeth — and gums — are quietly paying the price.

Much of this stems from deep-rooted myths around oral hygiene that have been passed down through generations — and gone largely unchallenged. In its endeavour to help Indian families access the best in oral health, Amazon.ib has curated the Oral Care Fest, running till 22nd March — bringing together the widest selection of oral health products in one place, at up to 40% off on premium brands and over 70% of the selection on deals across leading brands. Customers can choose from trusted household names like Colgate, Dabur, Sensodyne, Himalaya, Perfora and Listerine to global favourites like Curaprox, Crest, Marvis and GuruNanda. With delivery across 100% of serviceable pin codes in India, the right oral care product for every member of your family is never more than a day away. For ultra-fast delivery, customers can shop for thousands of products on Amazon Now in select parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

So, which myths have been quietly sabotaging your family’s oral health? Here are the most common ones — and the truth behind them.