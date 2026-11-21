When your abdomen starts aching, you may chalk it up to something you ate the night before or hope it's just gas. But sometimes, the pain may worsen, which can be a sign of appendicitis.ALSO READ: Why does your stomach hurt after eating? Gastroenterologist reveals 9 possible causes

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Dr Ajay Mandal, consultant GI and hepato-biliary surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, told HT Lifestyle how to recognise the signs of appendicitis in children and young adults and why parents should be vigilant. He said, "When the pain is persistent, progressively worsening or accompanied by other symptoms, parents should not overlook the possibility of appendicitis.

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He expressed concern that people may mistake appendicitis for indigestion or constipation, gas or a stomach infection. The surgeon also noted that appendicitis is a common cause of emergency abdominal surgery in children and requires prompt medical attention.

What is appendicitis?

The appendix is a small, finger-shaped pouch attached to the large intestine. Appendicitis occurs when this pouch becomes inflamed. Dr Mandal revealed that in many cases, a blockage at the opening of the appendix allows bacteria to multiply, causing swelling and inflammation.

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Constipation is also one of the lesser-known signs.

Where does the pain usually start?

{{^usCountry}} One early clue is a change in where the pain is felt. Dr Mandal said, “One of the earliest warning signs is pain around the navel, which may gradually shift towards the lower right side of the abdomen. The pain typically becomes more intense over time and may worsen when the young adult walks, coughs, jumps or moves.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One early clue is a change in where the pain is felt. Dr Mandal said, “One of the earliest warning signs is pain around the navel, which may gradually shift towards the lower right side of the abdomen. The pain typically becomes more intense over time and may worsen when the young adult walks, coughs, jumps or moves.” {{/usCountry}}

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Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, changes in bowel movement and low-grade fever are often the other accompanying symptoms.

How can parents spot the signs in younger children?

Children under five may not show the typical signs of appendicitis, such as acute pain. Dr Mandal said, "In children below five years, the signs can be particularly vague, making diagnosis more challenging. Some may experience diarrhoea, abdominal bloating or general weakness rather than localised pain. Parents should therefore pay attention to changes in the behaviour, appetite and activity levels.”

When to seek medical attention?

There are some red flag signs which need prompt medical attention, such as severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, abdominal swelling or unusual lethargy. Dr Mandal cautioned against relying on repeated doses for pain medication or home remedies while putting off an assessment. If an inflamed appendix ruptures, infection can spread within the abdomen and, in, severe cases, lead to sepsis.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.