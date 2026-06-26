Abnormal BP, sugar or oxygen reading at home? Know what you should do instead of panicking

Households, especially those with elderly members, people with chronic illnesses or anyone with vulnerable health conditions, usually need to keep track of vital health parameters. Even otherwise, basic first-aid supplies and medical devices at home can be helpful, as they may alert families to sudden changes in readings and prompt them to seek medical attention on time. When blood pressure increases, know what you should do! (Picture credit: Shutterstock) ALSO READ: Afraid fruits will spike blood sugar this summer? Endocrinologist shares correct way to eat mango, watermelon, and more

For this, HT Lifestyle asked experts on which medical devices should be kept at home and what immediate steps families should take, without panicking, if any abnormal readings show up. Which medical devices do you need to keep at home?

Add a glucometer to your kit. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Sonu Kr Yadav, founder and CEO of Hospitalstore.com, highlighted the importance of home healthcare tools, reminding that medical emergencies can occur suddenly, which makes home preparedness a must. “Every family should consider keeping a basic set of essential medical devices, including a digital thermometer, blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, glucometer (where required), nebuliser, and a well-stocked first-aid kit,” Sonu advised. This is why a well-stocked first-aid kit should not only be limited to band aids, antiseptic wipes and pain relievers. Basic medical devices which track health parameters also need to be included. Sonu agreed that such tools can help detect health changes early. “Timely monitoring can help detect changes in health conditions, particularly among children, senior citizens, and individuals with chronic illnesses. Moreover, having reliable medical devices readily available can reduce panic during emergencies and support better communication with healthcare professionals,” he added. What to do when you see an abnormal reading?

Closely pay attention to the body's signs to understand the gravity of the abnormal reading. (Picture credit: Freepik)