Adding extra salt to every meal? Cardiologist warns why this habit may be disastrous for your heart

Salt is the tastemaker, and at the dinner table, even if the food's flavour feels slightly off, many people sprinkle extra salt over it without a second thought. It may seem like just a little bit, but this small everyday habit can easily add up over time, pushing you towards a major health risk. Internally, many organs may be affected by the increased salt intake.



ALSO READ: Bengaluru fitness coach reveals the truth about pink salt: Is it better for you or secretly ruining your health? Often, salt shakers are on the table to add extra salt for taste, which is a bad habit! (Picture credit: Freepik )

Is this habit detrimental to your well-being?

We asked Dr Amit Mittal, senior consultant- cardiology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi, who raised serious concerns about how instinctive and ‘automatic’ the habit of reaching for extra salt has become.

“Adding extra salt to food feels harmless. But this everyday habit could quietly be putting extra pressure on your heart,” he warned, explaining that excessive sodium intake can gradually increase blood pressure and exert stress on the cardiovascular system over time.

What happens when you add extra salt to your food?

The cardiologist presented a grim reality where Indians already have a significantly high salt intake: "Most people already consume far more salt than their body actually needs.”

The consequences show up. How does your body process the excess sodium? The doctor described, “Too much sodium makes the body hold on to water. That extra fluid increases blood pressure and forces the heart to work harder to pump blood through the body. Over time, this constant strain can stiffen arteries, damage blood vessels and weaken the heart muscle itself.” Since physiological function is interconnected, the impact is extensive.

The most alarming part of this entire issue, the doctor remarked, is that there are no obvious signs in the beginning. He stressed that the ‘damage builds gradually over years,' which is exactly why people tend to ignore it until serious health complications begin to appear.

But why do Indians have a higher salt intake? Dr Mittal named some sources, “In India especially, salt intake often comes from multiple sources through the day, such as home-cooked food, packaged snacks, pickles, chutneys, instant meals and then the extra salt added at the table.”

And what does your heart do? It keeps adjusting to the excess every single day until it reaches its tipping point.

What are some signs you may be consuming too much salt? While high sodium intake does not always show obvious symptoms immediately, some subtle signs can appear over time. The doctor shared these signs: