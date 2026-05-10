From egg curry leaves to baigan bharta: Try these desi comfort food recipes inspired by Jackie Shroff’s food choices

Jackie Shroff, known for his iconic acting and memorable performances in Bollywood films, is often seen sharing glimpses of his lifestyle choices. While many admire his deep love for nature and sustainability, the actor is equally passionate about food and often talks about his favourite comfort dishes and simple eating habits. Here’s a breakdown of the recipes of his comfort dishes shared by Rizz Food Court on their YouTube channel. Jackie Shroff approved recipe to try at home. (apnabhidu/Instagram/Unsplash)

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Egg curry leaves Here’s how to make egg curry leaves in Jackie Shroff style:

Step 1: Separate the egg white from the yolk and place it in different bowls.

Step 2: Add oil, curry leaves, green chillies, and salt to a pan and let it fry for a while.

Step 3: Now add these to the egg white bowl, and cook them in a pan.

Step 4: Your egg curry leaves omelette is ready to serve.