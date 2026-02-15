Delhi cardiologist with 40 years experience warns against having egg white without yolk: 'Can cause food poisoning...'

"Egg yolks are good for you. While the popular belief that the yolk is fattening was spreading, we were not questioning whether that fat is good for you, or not. Moreover, how good is having only egg white? Egg white without the yolk is an inflammatory protein; while with it, it becomes a power-packed punch of nutrients," he added.

He said, "For years, egg yolks carried the blame, but science and tradition both remind us that the real power lies in balance. From essential vitamins to healthy fats and complete protein, the yolk holds the richness your body truly needs. Maybe it’s time to stop fearing food… and start understanding it."

In a February 14 Instagram post, Dr Chopra took aim at the 'egg white omelette' culture, labelling the practice, a misunderstanding of human biology. According to him, the yolk isn't just a flavour enhancer; it’s a biological balancer. He argued that when the white is eaten alone, it acted as an inflammatory protein for many individuals.

In a move that challenges decades of popular 'heart-healthy' dietary advice, a Delhi-based cardiologist urged people to stop discarding egg yolks . Dr Alok Chopra, a functional medicine expert with over 40 years of experience, warned that consuming egg whites in isolation may lead to health issues ranging from chronic inflammation to nutrient deficiencies. Also read | Fortis gastroenterologist shares he lost 38 kg in 3 years by eating eggs daily: ‘3 eggs is 18 gram high quality protein’

Debunking the cholesterol myth Dr Chopra detailed a list of potential risks associated with yolk-free diets: "Over the years, egg yolks have garnered a bad reputation due to their high cholesterol content. It's true that eggs are packed with cholesterol. However, recent research shows that dietary cholesterol has no effect on blood cholesterol. Egg whites, without the yolk, in fact, are inflammatory for a lot of people. It can cause leaky gut, food poisoning with salmonella, and biotin deficiency and arthritis."

Dr Chopra also said, "Ditch the tasteless egg white omelettes to safeguard cholesterol levels. A lesser known fact, 85 percent of cholesterol is made in the body (not from the diet), so how can it be bad?"

By ditching the yolk, Dr Chopra argued, consumers miss out on the most vital components of the egg. He explained, "Eggs have 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, vitamin A and E, omega-3 and b-carotene, most of which is found in the yolk.|

Quality matters It wasn't just about eating the whole egg; it was about the source of that egg. Dr Chopra said that the nutritional profile of an egg was only as good as the life of the chicken that laid it. Check Dr Chopra’s guide to buying eggs: "Make sure you eat organic pastured eggs only from chickens who move freely sunlight and are free-range hens."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.