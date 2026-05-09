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    Jackie Shroff on his next film The Great Grand Superhero: We’re fulfilling every child’s dream

    Jackie Shroff announces his return to cinema halls in May with The Great Grand Superhero

    Published on: May 09, 2026 12:47 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    After creating buzz with its intriguing teaser, The Great Grand Superhero starring Jackie Shroff is gearing up for its theatrical release on May 29, 2026.

    Jackie Shroff in The Great Grand Superhero
    Jackie Shroff in The Great Grand Superhero

    Produced by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, the film explores a heartwarming space that blends childhood imagination, family bonds, and a touch of sci-fi adventure. The teaser offers a glimpse into a world where a young boy’s imagination transforms the bond he shares with his grandfather, with aliens adding an unexpected twist to the story.

    At the centre of the film is Jackie Shroff in a role that promises to showcase a different side of the actor. Speaking about the film, he said, “With The Great Grand Superhero, we’re fulfilling every child’s dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids’ dreams should always come first.”

    Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, the film also stars Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge and Kumar Saurabh.

    The Great Grand Superhero hits cinemas on May 29, 2026.

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    News/Htcity/Cinema/Jackie Shroff On His Next Film The Great Grand Superhero: We’re Fulfilling Every Child’s Dream
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Jackie Shroff On His Next Film The Great Grand Superhero: We’re Fulfilling Every Child’s Dream
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