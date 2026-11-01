Aishwarya Rai turns 53: Simple self-care practices that help her stay beautiful inside out

Aishwarya Rai is turning 53 this year on November 1. The former Miss World has been called 'the most beautiful woman in the world'. From essaying memorable characters on screen to dominating fashion week and film festivals, her stardom has a wide reach. Aishwarya, whose timeless beauty endures in her 50s, continues to inspire women across the world through her confidence and grace. ALSO READ: How to care for sensitive skin: Dermatologist shares skincare tips and warning signs when you should go to the doctor

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Beauty is natural and subjective, but lifestyle is also integral to it. Healthy living helps maintain beauty and includes fitness, diet, and mindfulness. Aishwarya, too, follows a grounded lifestyle, rooted in simple self-care habits. In a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, she shared her beauty essentials, from staying hydrated to moisturising twice a day.

Hydration and hygiene are the non-negotiables

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Aishwarya highlighted one of the most important lifestyle habits: staying hydrated. It supports your overall health and wellbeing. It also helps maintain your skin's natural glow.

She said, “It’s very simple, actually. I’m every woman – we are all racing against time; you've got to get up and just get on with the day. So I think the easiest thing and the most effective thing is staying hydrated and hygienic. Be clean! You have to be clean to begin with. So when all these things are rooted in the right place, you're already on a positive start. Because, like I said before, it comes from the inside out. You need to be clean, you need to be hydrated and then the outside will look after itself.”

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{{^usCountry}} These are two fundamental principles: staying hydrated and maintaining good hygiene. Both support your physical health and wellbeing. They also act as a solid foundation for your simple skincare routine and in other areas of your lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These are two fundamental principles: staying hydrated and maintaining good hygiene. Both support your physical health and wellbeing. They also act as a solid foundation for your simple skincare routine and in other areas of your lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

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Drinking enough water and keeping your skin clean are basic habits that you can prioritise despite a busy schedule. Aishwarya would give her younger self this advice, too: stay hydrated and drink enough water, something she admitted ignoring because she was too busy.

Aishwarya Rai believes in the power of consistency, advocating for simple self-care practices.

Skincare habit that she vouches for

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After highlighting the importance of hydration and hygiene, Aishwarya shared a specific skincare habit she consistently follows: moisturising. For her, applying moisturiser at the start and end of the day is an essential part of her routine, whether she is working or taking a day off.

She added, "Moisturising has also become a way of life because I started working really early, so it's become routine. It's important. So whether it's a career day, whether I’m working in cinema for the day or not, moisturising at the start and end of the day is natural for me."

Aishwarya's non-negotiables remind us why it is so important to make time for self-care, even when life gets busy. When you do so, you feel beautiful inside out. So much of the concept of beauty is built on the foundation of feeling good and being yourself. Aishwarya, too, advocates for the power of being true to yourself. Work with simple habits, such as staying hydrated and practising good hygiene, and you automatically begin to feel beautiful.