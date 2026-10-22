Are you ready for parenthood? Fertility expert reveals insights about timing and fertility stagnation in relationships

Timing differences around parenthood can create emotional pressure in a relationship, making honest, respectful communication especially important. For some couples, the decision to have a baby comes naturally. For others, partners may be at different stages: one may feel ready to start a family while the other wants more time. Career plans, finances, personal goals, health concerns, or simply feeling emotionally unprepared can influence this decision. When fertility also becomes a consideration, the conversation can feel even more urgent.

Why do couples feel differently?

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• Career and financial stability: They may want to feel more secure before taking on parenting responsibilities.

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• Lifestyle changes: Giving up personal freedom, changing routines, and taking on new responsibilities can feel overwhelming.

• Health or fertility concerns: Previous health issues or worries about fertility may influence how a person approaches the decision.

• Relationship concerns: One partner may feel that certain aspects of the relationship need more attention before having a child.

Understanding the reason behind the hesitation is often more useful than repeatedly asking, “When will you be ready?”

Start with a conversation, not a deadline

Ideally, have the discussion when both partners are calm and have enough time to talk. Instead of trying to convince the other person, each partner should explain what they want and why, or “What are you worried about?”

Consider fertility without creating fear

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Age and fertility can be relevant, particularly when a couple is planning to delay pregnancy. However, fertility varies considerably from person to person. "Couples with reproductive health concerns can speak to a gynecologist or fertility specialist to understand their options based on their personal circumstances," Dr Anuranjita Pallavi, Senior Consultant, Reproductive Medicine & IVF, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. A fertility consultation should provide information, not pressure one partner into having a baby before they feel ready.

Find a way forward together

This could include financial planning, completing health check-ups, addressing relationship concerns, or making career arrangements. If conversations repeatedly end in conflict, couples counseling can provide a neutral space to understand each other’s expectations and concerns. One partner’s urgency shouldn't automatically override the other’s concerns, but neither should hesitation be dismissed. When fertility is part of the conversation, getting accurate medical information can help replace assumptions and anxiety with clarity.

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{{^usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.) {{/usCountry}}