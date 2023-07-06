Aspartame may increase your cancer risk; list of foods that have aspartame from diet coke to sugar-free puddings

Artificial sweetener Aspartame has come under scanner after reports surfaced that WHO is gearing up to declare it as 'possibly carcinogenic to humans' in July. Aspartame, which is 200 times sweeter than sugar, has been touted as a low-calorie alternative to sugar for people with diabetes, blood pressure, chronic diseases and weight loss enthusiasts. It is frequently used in popular sugar-free products like diet sodas, chewing gums, and other packaged sweet treats. Artificial sweeteners have gained popularity in recent decades as they satiate sweet tooth of people without raising their calorie count being low or zero calorie. They are also considered a better option for people with diabetes than sugar. But if you are adding artificial sweeteners to your food frequently or consuming packaged products with aspartame, WHO may have a warning for you - sugar alternatives had undesirable effects like increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults, said its latest guidelines. (Also read: Doctor reveals list of food items that WHO should review for carcinogenic content apart from aspartame) According to The European Food Safety Authority, aspartame is made of the two naturally occurring amino acids, phenylalanine and aspartic acid. (Freepik)

What is aspartame

According to The European Food Safety Authority, aspartame is made of the two naturally occurring amino acids, phenylalanine and aspartic acid. They are also components of proteins in our body and in food. The phenylalanine in aspartame gets slightly modified by adding a methyl group which gives aspartame its sweet taste. Aspartame also doesn't leave a bitter aftertaste like saccharine, which is 400 times sweeter than sugar but has to be mixed with other artificial sweeteners to curb its unpleasant side.

List of products where aspartame is used

1. Drinks: You will find aspartame in Diet coke, diet soda, Diet Pepsi, Crystal light, Sprite Zero, Fanta Zero, Diet Mountain Dew

2. Desserts: Ice cream, puddings, cereals, sugar-free jams, sugar-free desserts, dietic frozen desserts, gelatine

3. Dairy products: Fat-free yoghurts, low-fat flavoured milk are sweetened with aspartame apart from other artificial sweeteners.

4. Chewing gums: Sugar-free chewing gums and breath mints also have aspartame

5. Table-top sweetener: Many brands of table-top sweeteners are used as sugar substitutes in food

What about artificial sweeteners other than aspartame?

"Aspartame as per the research can give Phenylketonuria so it is not good for health and is also banned outside India.

Sucralose is a plant-based product but excess quantity is harmful because of its chemical processing in the industry, it comes with pellets or drops and specially for diabetic patients' higher quantity is not good. Stevia is the most acceptable artificial sweetener, but if only its used after boiling its leaves its good for consumption, but industrial processing puts patients at a higher risk as patients take them in higher quantity, in any case excess consumption of artificial sweeteners is not good for health," says Suparna Mukherjee, In-charge, Clinical Nutrition Department, Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Narayana Health City Bangalore in an interview with HT Digital.

How to switch to natural alternatives?

Artificial sweeteners increase the risks of metabolic disorders, weight gain, and even negative impacts on gut health. Beverages that utilize non-sugar sweeteners have indeed become prevalent among individuals aiming to lose weight. However, it is important to recognize that these beverages can pose major health risks.

"Regarding weight loss, rather than relying solely on artificial sweeteners, individuals should focus on adopting a balanced and nutritious diet. This includes consuming whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, while minimizing processed foods and added sugars. Hydration can be achieved through water, herbal teas, or infusions. Portion control and mindful eating are also crucial aspects of weight management. Moreover, staying physically active through regular exercise helps burn calories and maintain overall health," says Dr Mukherjee.

What are the other foods that can cause cancer?

In an earlier interview, Dr Pooja Babbar, Consultant, Medical Oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said that certain ways of cooking like heating food in plastic utensils, overuse of microwave and certain processed foods such as frozen sausages, preserved food, pickle preserved by nitrate, can be a cause of cancer. Ajinomoto, artificial sweeteners, artificial colouring agents all are possible carcinogenic food items.

Types of cancer that these foods can cause

Oesophagus cancer, liver cancer, gall bladder cancer, stomach, colon, rectal cancers are on rise due to carcinogenic in our food.

