Beyond the massage table: Luxury travellers now pay not just to relax, but to fix their sleep, track their bodies and buy back energy

I have almost always come back from a holiday feeling a little tired. It did not matter if it was a packed trip or a slow one. If I crammed in too many activities, I came home exhausted. If I chilled, I still came home feeling like I needed another holiday to get over the holiday. Also read | Jamnagar's Vantara Niwas: Ultra-luxurious wellness retreat where Indian heritage meets mindfulness, relaxation, nature

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Then I spoke to people around me, and I realised I was not the only one. That is what led me to speak to experts at The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary, ELE|NA, Ayurbay Wellness Centre, and Sun Siyam Resorts. Turns out, travellers are not booking to escape life anymore. They are booking to fix their sleep, stress, energy.

Wellness is now the main course

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"Wellness has moved from a spa add-on to a reason to book," says Sara Siyam, director of marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts. "Guests at Sun Siyam arrive with programmes planned in advance, such as a consultation with our resident Ayurvedic doctor, a multi-day packages or a structured week, instead of just a spontaneous massage." Wellness spend per guest there has grown by 12 percent since 2023-24, and 9 percent now pre-book programmes, she reveals.

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{{^usCountry}} Heidi Grimwood, senior vice president at ELE|NA, puts it bluntly. "The way people perceive wellness has evolved considerably over the past few years," she says, adding, “It is no longer seen simply as an indulgence or an occasional spa experience, but as an investment in overall quality of life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heidi Grimwood, senior vice president at ELE|NA, puts it bluntly. "The way people perceive wellness has evolved considerably over the past few years," she says, adding, “It is no longer seen simply as an indulgence or an occasional spa experience, but as an investment in overall quality of life.” {{/usCountry}}

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Guests arrive with receipts

At The Leela Coorg, about half of wellness guests track sleep, heart rate variability, metabolic measures and daily energy expenditure, Rajesh shares. At Ayurbay, Atul says younger professionals often arrive with data in hand. "They often come with data in hand: 'my sleep score is low' or 'my stress levels are always high,'" he says.

At Sun Siyam, Sara says guests ask sharper questions because of wearables. "More guests now arrive with their own data, mostly sleep and recovery metrics from rings and watches, and a smaller group with glucose monitors and they ask sharper questions as a result," she says. Heidi says data is useful, but it is not the whole story: "Data alone does not always translate into better health," she says. "It needs to be understood in context and balanced with how a person actually feels."

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That is why retreats are adding their own checks. At The Leela, Rajesh says, "Technology can complement, but never replace a more holistic understanding of wellbeing." Sun Siyam has seen its average wellness-led stay jump from two nights in 2023-24 to four nights now, Sara shares. Ayurbay sees weekends for nearby guests, and five, seven and 14-day retreats for panchakarma, per Atul.

"Both formats have an important place in the future of wellness travel," Heidi says. "Longer retreats allow guests the time and consistency needed to explore deeper lifestyle changes, while shorter stays offer a valuable opportunity to step away from daily demands and restore a sense of balance," she adds.

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Sleep is the new luxury

Every expert agrees: people come to fix sleep. "About 60 percent of programme guests name sleep or fatigue as their main goal," Sara says. "Most visitors arrive at our resorts physically tired but mentally overstimulated, and they want a reset, a complete detox, not just a treatment menu," she adds. No one is selling a magic fix: the approach is nervous system first. Sun Siyam uses breathwork, somatic practice and an ‘ocean of calm’ immersion, Sara shares. The Leela uses ‘shanti’, a pillar of aujasya, to cultivate rest, Sanjay adds.

What is real, what is hype?

Here experts disagree. "In the Maldives, our spas are deliberately light on technology. When you are surrounded by the ocean, guests rarely come looking for devices; nature does much of the work," Heidi says. She adds, "Ice baths are certainly popular, and much of that demand is shaped by what guests see and share online. Where I see the most hype is in the many variations of the sauna."

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Atul shares, “While innovations have their place, technology alone does not define effective wellness. Our focus is on personalised, time-tested therapies that address the individual holistically, rather than introducing treatments simply because they are trending.”

Doctors in a hotel?

How clinical should a hotel get? That is the tension. Ayurbay starts each guest with an Ayurvedic doctor consult. "At Ayurbay, we see medical expertise and hospitality as complementary, not competing, elements of wellness," Atul says. At The Leela, Rajesh says, "We believe expertise and gracious hospitality should come together seamlessly, allowing guests to feel both supported and at ease."

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Heidi offers a counterpoint. "The industry is blending clinical care into hospitality more than it should," she says. "In my view, 'there is no place for doctors in a traditional hotel setting.' Guests come to rest, restore and reconnect, and a spa should support that through skilled therapists, considered assessment and experiences rooted in nature," she says, adding that a medical approach needs 'a dedicated wellness property, designed entirely around wellness guests, with the clinical infrastructure and oversight that requires'.

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The test after checkout

A week of green juice means nothing if you doomscroll until 2 am after – some retreats focus on aftercare. Sun Siyam closes their reset programme with integration, five-minute morning resets, diet guidance, and 10 percent continue via virtual check-ins. 20 to 30 percent return for a deeper programme, Sara says.

"Continuity is where wellness travel still has the most to do," Heidi says. "A stay can be genuinely transformative, but the real value lies in what guests carry home with them, and without some form of follow-up, even the most meaningful experience can fade once daily routines return," she adds.

So, is it worth it?

It is not like you can buy longevity in seven nights. It is about learning what your body needs. Better sleep, a slower morning, a calmer nervous system, or permission to rest without guilt. As Heidi puts it, "Technology can help identify patterns, but human connection remains essential to interpreting what those patterns mean for each individual." After years of tracking everything, we are travelling to understand what it all means.