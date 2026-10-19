Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Does breast cancer only affect women? Breast cancer specialist reveals everything about male breast cancer

Breast cancer is widely perceived as a disease that affects only women, but men can develop it too. Although rare, male breast cancer is often diagnosed at a later stage, largely because of low awareness and social stigma. This delay in diagnosis can make treatment more challenging, highlighting the need to bring this issue into public conversation.

Why is awareness so low?

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One of the biggest barriers is the lack of awareness that men even have breast tissue and can develop cancer in it. "Men often ignore or misinterpret symptoms such as a lump in the chest, nipple discharge, or skin changes", says Breast Cancer Specialist Dr Pragati Singhal of Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, to Health Shots. Many men hesitate to seek medical advice due to embarrassment or the misconception that breast cancer is “not a man’s disease.”

Recognizing the warning signs

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The signs of breast cancer in men are similar to those in women but are often more noticeable due to less breast tissue. A painless lump or thickening in the chest area is the most common symptom. Other warning signs may include nipple changes, skin redness or scaling, or discharge. See a doctor promptly if you notice any unusual changes.

Understanding the risk factors

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Several factors can increase the risk of breast cancer in men. These include advancing age, a family history of breast cancer, genetic mutations such as BRCA2, hormonal imbalances, obesity, liver disease, and radiation exposure. In India, awareness around genetic risk and family history remains limited, making education even more important.

How is it diagnosed and treated?

Diagnosis typically involves a clinical examination, imaging tests, and a biopsy to confirm the presence of cancer. Treatment approaches are similar to those used in women and may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy. Since most male breast cancers are hormone receptor-positive, hormone-blocking treatments are often effective.

Challenges unique to men

Men diagnosed with breast cancer often face unique emotional and psychological challenges. Feelings of isolation, stigma, and lack of support can impact mental health. Unlike women, there are fewer support groups and public narratives for male breast cancer survivors, which can make coping more difficult.

The importance of early detection

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{{^usCountry}} When detected early, breast cancer in men is highly treatable, with good survival outcomes. However, delayed diagnosis remains a major concern. Encouraging men to pay attention to their bodies and seek timely medical care can significantly improve prognosis. Changing the conversation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When detected early, breast cancer in men is highly treatable, with good survival outcomes. However, delayed diagnosis remains a major concern. Encouraging men to pay attention to their bodies and seek timely medical care can significantly improve prognosis. Changing the conversation {{/usCountry}}

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Breaking the silence around breast cancer in men is crucial. Greater awareness, open discussions, and inclusive health campaigns can reduce stigma and help men feel comfortable seeking help.

A call for awareness and action

It is time to challenge misconceptions and create awareness that breast cancer can affect anyone. By promoting education and encouraging early consultation, we can improve outcomes and support men facing this often-overlooked disease.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)