Breast pain before periods: Oncologist explains if tenderness is normal and shares 7 warning signs

Breast tenderness is often one of the signs that your period is around. The ache or feeling may be familiar, but there can still be a lingering doubt about whether it is related to hormonal changes or something that needs medical attention. How can you tell the difference, and when should you see a doctor?

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Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma, vice chairman of Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre & Onco-Robotic Surgeries, shared with HT Lifestyle how to distinguish between breast pain linked to hormonal changes and breast pain that requires further evaluation for possible breast cancer.

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Is breast pain before period normal?

No need to get alarmed, as the doctor confirmed that it is completely normal to get breast pain before periods because of hormonal changes.

He clarified that hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle can cause temporary breast tenderness. But the keyword here is ‘temporary’: if the pain continues, occurs outside the menstrual cycle, or is accompanied by other breast changes, it should be evaluated by a doctor.

When is breast pain hormonal?

The surgeon described at length what exactly happens that causes the breast heaviness before periods: "Breast pain due to hormones, or cyclical mastalgia, is closely connected with the menstrual cycle and is generally the result of normal hormonal changes. Following ovulation, the levels of oestrogen and progesterone rise, which causes the breast glands and milk ducts to swell and hold on to fluid, bringing about tenderness, aching, a heavy sensation, or a feeling of fullness in both breasts."

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{{^usCountry}} When does this discomfort usually occur? The expert opined that hormonal breast pain typically becomes more noticeable in the days before a period and improves or goes away once the period starts. It is usually mild to moderate, affects both breasts, and follows a regular monthly pattern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When does this discomfort usually occur? The expert opined that hormonal breast pain typically becomes more noticeable in the days before a period and improves or goes away once the period starts. It is usually mild to moderate, affects both breasts, and follows a regular monthly pattern. {{/usCountry}}

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When should breast pain raise concern?

Do not panic if your breast pain lasts beyond the menstrual cycle, as the surgeon reminded that breast pain alone is rarely the first sign of breast cancer. However, pain that does not follow the menstrual cycle or persists over time should not be ignored.

Here are the signs and symptoms not to be missed:

A new lump or thickened area in the breast A lump under the arm Redness, dimpling, or other skin changes Nipple retraction (nipple turning inward) Bloody or spontaneous nipple discharge Persistent pain in one specific area of the breast Pain that continues after your period ends

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For diagnosis, the doctor walked us through the evaluation process. The evaluation process begins with a medical history and physical examination, followed by mammography and ultrasound if needed. If a suspicious lump or lesion is found, a core needle biopsy may be performed to confirm or rule out cancer; examination, imaging, and biopsy together form the ‘triple assessment.’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.