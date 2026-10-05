Burping all the time? Gastroenterologist shares warning signs that could indicate a serious problem

A loud belch after a meal can feel relieving, easing that uncomfortable sense of fullness. But what if you find yourself burping repeatedly throughout the day? Could it be linked to your eating habits, or is there some other cause that requires your attention?ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

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Dr. Sandip Pal, senior consultant in interventional gastroenterology and hepatology at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, shared that frequent burping can sometimes be a clue to an underlying problem. He said, "Most people think burping is swallowed air escaping, which it often is. But as a clinical practitioner, I see patients every week for whom frequent burping isn't a quirk of eating too fast. It's the first visible clue to something happening much deeper in the digestive tract.”

He also cautioned that persistent, bothersome belching should not be ignored. The expert simplified what can contribute to frequent burping, which warning signs to watch for, and why treatment depends on the cause.

What can cause frequent burping?

The gastroenterologist emphasised that burping is usually a normal bodily function. “Drinking, eating too fast, or talking can cause burping,” he said. “This happens because you swallow air while doing these activities. Most people burp roughly around 30 times a day."

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{{^usCountry}} Can certain foods and drinks contribute to gas? The doctor listed carbonated beverages, alcohol, and gas-producing foods such as beans, onions, cabbage, and broccoli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Can certain foods and drinks contribute to gas? The doctor listed carbonated beverages, alcohol, and gas-producing foods such as beans, onions, cabbage, and broccoli. {{/usCountry}}

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Aside from food, stress and anxiety can also contribute to frequent burping. The doctor described a type of belching called supragastric belching (SGB): “Supragastric Belching (SGB) is when you swallow air unconsciously and push it back out before it reaches the stomach.”He also discussed aerophagia, which involves swallowing excessive amounts of air, sometimes unconsciously or as a result of nervous habits. This can lead to bloating, abdominal distension, and the subsequent release of gas.

When does belching become a serious symptom for a diagnosis?

Unexplained fever is a warning sign, along with trouble swallowing and postprandial vomiting.

Burping is normally harmless, but if there are some accompanying symptoms, then you need to see a doctor. Dr Pal highlighted the following warning signs that should not be dismissed as ordinary gas or indigestion:

1. Unexplained pain:

Many patients state this complaint as their chief concern before indicating their frequent burping tendency.

Frequent burping is related to chest discomfort and pressure in the upper abdominal area. This could be a manifestation of a gastrointestinal (GI) disorder.

2. Dysphagia:

When you experience difficulty swallowing, discomfort, or pain during swallowing food, or frequent postprandial vomiting.

A major warning sign.

3. Gastrointestinal bleeding:

When you see black, tarry stools or find blood in your vomit.

Can be a life-threatening symptom.

4. Other symptoms:

Unexplained weight loss

Fever

Fatigue

Weakness

Unexplained changes in appetite.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.