Chaitra Navratri 2024: 5 protein-packed vrat-friendly foods to indulge in while fasting

High-carb diet during Chaitra Navratri fasting can lead to low energy levels and drowsiness. Adding protein-rich foods be it amaranth, homemade paneer, or soaked almonds to your meals can keep you full as well as boost energy levels. People following falahaari diet while fasting often opt for high-carb choices like potatoes, sweet potatoes, and sabudana. Not balancing them with protein and fibre foods can increase your risk of chronic diseases and also deplete energy levels. It is important to balance your Navratri diet by adding all essential nutrients to it. (Also read | Chaitra Navratri 2024 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to follow while observing the fast) Navratri high-protein foods: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram post suggests 5 high-protein options for people observing Navratri fast.(Pinterest, Freepik)

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram post suggests 5 high-protein options for people observing Navratri fast.

High-protein vrat-friendly foods for Navratri

1. Soaked almonds

30gm: 7gm protein

Nourishing your body and mind well can be made easy with a handful of soaked almonds during Navratri fasting. Rich in protein, fat, Vitamin E, manganese and magnesium, soaked almonds can also benefits your brain health. This will make sure you will have enough energy levels to do household chores and office tasks.

2. Homemade paneer

100gm: 20gm protein

Replace your potato dishes with different variations of paneer, a protein-rich dairy product that is also high in calcium, magnesium and potassium. From paneer bhurji, homemade paneer tikka to a satvik paneer gracy, there are a range ofdishes you can make with the humble cottage cheese

3. Amaranth

100gm: 14gm protein

A nutritional powerhouse, amaranth is full of micronutrients and antioxidant properties, that can make your meals not only diabetes-friendly during Navratri but also give you sustained energy throughout the day. Amaranth or rajgira laddoo are quite popular during this fast, but it is better to make them at home, rather than buying them from stores to moderate sugar levels. You can also make porridge, salad or smoothie with it.

4. Yoghurt

200gm: 14gm protein

Yoghurt can be an essential part of the Navratri fasting as it not only takes care of the gut health and prevents constipation, it is also full of nutrients and helps in managing energy levels. It keep digestive health in top shape.

5. Soaked Peanut

30gm: 7gm protein

High in fibre content and an amazing source of protein, good fat and antioxidants, soaked peanut is a great breakfast option during Navratri that will help you stay full and nourished for long, curbing hunger pangs and aiding in weight loss.