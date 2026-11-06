Is your cooking oil making you sick? An Ayurvedic doctor explains the difference between cold-pressed and refined oils

Oil remains one of the most misunderstood ingredients in our daily diet. Some people consider cold-pressed oils a healthier alternative, while others believe we should avoid cooking oils altogether. With so much information surrounding nutrition, understanding what matters can help us make better choices. Cold-pressed oils have gained attention for their traditional extraction methods and potential to retain naturally occurring nutrients. But are they always healthier? And how should we use them in our everyday diet? Let’s separate fact from myth.

What makes cold-pressed oils different?

Is cold-pressed oil healthier than refined oil? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Unlike refined oils, cold-pressed oils undergo minimal processing to remove impurities, color, and odor, so they retain more naturally occurring compounds, including vitamin E and certain antioxidants. The nutritional profile varies by source and processing method. As Dr Hitesh Nayi, Medical Expert Contributor at HESTHETIC Life, explains, understanding these differences matters when choosing oils for everyday use. Cold-pressed oils aren't all alike, and their benefits depend on more than the extraction process.

Myth 1: Cold-pressed oils are always healthier

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Cold-pressed oils can retain beneficial natural compounds, but the extraction method alone does not determine whether an oil is healthy. Fatty acid composition, quality, and intended use matter just as much. Oils rich in unsaturated fats can be a useful part of a balanced diet. However, nutritional benefits vary by variety, and the term 'cold-pressed' should not be treated as a guarantee of superior health benefits.

Fact: Choose oils based on their nutritional composition and quality, not just the label alone.

Myth 2: Refined oils have no nutritional value

Refined oilsoften get a bad rap, but that is an oversimplification. Refining can reduce certain naturally occurring compounds, but refined oils can still provide unsaturated fats and essential fatty acids. Cold-pressed oils offer an alternative for those who prefer minimally processed ingredients. The best choice depends on the oil's composition, processing, and your dietary needs.

The fact: Cold-pressed oils can be a good choice for everyday cooking, but refined oils aren't automatically harmful.

Myth 3: Cold-pressed oils cannot be used for cooking

A common misconception is that you should only consume cold-pressed oils raw. In reality, their suitability depends on the specific oil and how you use it. Factors such as fatty acid composition, oxidative stability, temperature, and heating duration influence an oil's performance during cooking. Some oils suit lower-temperature preparations, while others suit regular cooking. However, repeatedly heating or overheating any oil, however, can lead to undesirable chemical changes.

The fact: Match the oil to the cooking method, avoid overheating it, and don't reuse frying oil repeatedly.

Myth 4: Healthy oils can be consumed without restriction

Even good-quality cold-pressed oils are calorie-dense, providing approximately 120 calories per tablespoon. While fats are essential for absorbing vitamins A, D, E, and K and supporting normal bodily functions, excessive consumption can contribute to an overall calorie surplus. The goal isn't to eliminate oil from your diet, but to use it thoughtfully. Measuring how much you use in cooking and accounting for other fat sources can help you maintain a balanced intake.

The fact: Quality matters, but so does quantity.

Making cold-pressed oils part of a balanced diet

Choosing the right oil is only one part of healthy eating. It is equally important to look beyond the label and consider the oil’s source, nutritional profile, and intended use. Store it properly in a tightly closed bottle, away from direct sunlight and heat, to preserve its quality. Also, avoid repeatedly reusing oil for deep-frying. Alongside dietary fats, include a variety of foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts, and adequate protein in your daily diet. Most importantly, use oil in moderation and in quantities that suit your overall dietary needs.(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)