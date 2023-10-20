Covid-19 antibodies making dengue more severe, says study; what experts say

While the rise in number of dengue cases in India is being attributed to heavy rains and waterlogging in many areas, Covid-19 antibodies may have been adding to the vector-borne disease's severity, according to a new study. The analysis titled 'SARS-CoV-2 antibodies cross-react and enhance dengue infection' has been done at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) under the central government’s department of biotechnology; the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study has been published in bioRxiv, the preprint server for medical sciences. (Also read: Dengue outbreaks: 9 reasons why dengue cases are getting more severe; what role does global warming play) This study is the first to demonstrate that anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies can cross-react with DENV-2 (dengue virus 2) and can enhance its infection through antibody- dependent enhancement

Dr Harish Chafle, Extensive experience in Pulmonology and Critical Care, Global Hospitals Parel Mumbai offers insights into the potential link between Covid-19 antibodies and worsening dengue cases.

"As we delve into the complex interactions of viral infections, we must consider the possibility of cross-reactivity between Covid-19 antibodies and dengue. The human immune system is a highly intricate network, and sometimes, antibodies produced in response to one virus can influence the body's response to another. In the case of Covid-19 antibodies and dengue, it's crucial to investigate if the presence of Covid-19 antibodies may inadvertently enhance the severity of dengue infection. This phenomenon is not entirely unexpected, as such interactions have been observed in other viral co-infections. The key lies in understanding the specific mechanisms at play, and whether these interactions can be harnessed for therapeutic strategies or if precautions should be taken for individuals at risk for both infections. More research is needed to shed light on this intricate relationship and its implications for public health," says Dr Chafle.

Dr. Aditya S Chowti, Senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Cunningham, Bengaluru says there are several plausible explanations for how Covid-19 antibodies might exacerbate dengue infection:

1. Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is a possibility where Covid-19 antibodies attach to dengue viruses without neutralizing them, potentially aiding the viruses in entering cells more effectively.

2. Another scenario involves Covid-19 antibodies triggering an exaggerated immune response, causing inflammation and tissue damage, which can intensify dengue symptoms.

3. Covid-19 infection might weaken the immune system, rendering individuals more susceptible to dengue and increasing the likelihood of severe disease.

"Further research is essential to comprehensively comprehend these mechanisms. It is crucial to acknowledge this potential risk, particularly for those who have had Covid-19 in dengue-endemic regions. In the interim, individuals should take steps to safeguard themselves against both Covid-19 and dengue, such as receiving the Covid-19 vaccine and practicing mosquito bite prevention, like using insect repellent and wearing protective clothing when outdoors," adds Dr Chowti.

