Rhinoplasty, commonly known as a nose job, is increasingly becoming popular. As the experiences of many patients who underwent the procedure go by, rhinoplasty is not just about enhancing facial aesthetics anymore. Debunking 5 common myths around Rhinoplasty or nose job (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajat Gupta, Delhi-based board-certified Plastic Surgeon and Founder of RG Aesthetics, “Rhinoplasty is a transformative procedure that also resolves functional issues like breathing difficulties. By reshaping the nose, it harmonizes facial features, boosting self-confidence. Moreover, it is also helping those struggling with nasal obstructions, improving their quality of life. This blend of cosmetic and functional benefits makes rhinoplasty a sought-after choice for many”.

While the procedure is sought after for its various benefits, several myths revolving around rhinoplasty exist. Dr Rajat Gupta dispelled such myths so aspiring individuals can make informed decisions -

Myth 1: Rhinoplasty results look unnatural.

Fact: That's a dated perception. Today's techniques are advanced, focusing on harmonizing the nose with the patient's overall facial features. Rhinoplasty’s goal is to enhance, not change, one's appearance. So basically, the nose, after the surgery, should look better, improving the overall facial appearance of the person and not someone else’s nose or face. Therefore, rhinoplasty is very personalized, ensuring natural-looking outcomes.

Myth 2: The recovery process is very difficult and painful.

Fact: Recovery has significantly improved. We use modern surgical methods such as ultrasonic rhinoplasty using a piezotome, making the pain quite manageable compared to traditional rhinoplasty. This is because the collateral damage to the adjoining tissues is considerably reduced, reducing pain and downtime. Most patients resume normal activities within a couple of days. It's important, however, to follow postoperative instructions closely for an easy recovery and the best results.

Myth 3: Rhinoplasty, or nose job, is only for women.

Fact: Absolutely not. The number of men opting for rhinoplasty has been steadily rising. They seek it for the same reasons as women - functional improvement, confidence boost, or correcting asymmetries. It's a procedure for anyone who needs it.

According to Dr Priya Bansal, Plastic Surgeon at Skinnovation Clinics in New-Delhi, Rhinoplasty can significantly boost a person's self-confidence and general contentment with their look by reshaping the nose, fixing structural problems and creating a more aesthetically pleasing appearance. Echoing that despite the procedure's popularity, there are a few common misconceptions about it, she listed below a few common myths surrounding Rhinoplasty and busted them -

Myth 1: Rhinoplasty is risky and complicated.

Fact: Like any surgical procedure, there are risks, but they are minimal when performed by a qualified and experienced surgeon. A board-certified surgeon undergoes rigorous training to perform such procedures and is skilled in minimizing the risk and complications. When a patient comes to me for the procedure, I assess their nose for 25 various kinds of deformities and get into a detailed consultation session to understand what is required by the patient and what is achievable through the procedure. It helps to set clear expectations, and the process becomes safer, crystal clear and trans[parent. The key is a thorough pre-surgical evaluation and a well-planned procedure tailored to each individual.

Myth 2: Rhinoplasty is purely cosmetic.

Fact: There's more to it. Aside from aesthetic improvements, it's often done to correct structural issues or improve breathing. It's as functional as it is cosmetic. There are types of rhinoplasty surgeries, such as rhino-septoplasty, that address the functionality of the nose. More and more patients opt for rhinoplasty to improve their functions and live better.

Overall, rhinoplasty is a fascinating blend of art, medical science and surgical skills, offering both beauty and functional benefits!