An estimated 8.8 million adults aged 60 and older in India live with dementia. According to the nationally representative Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, dementia affects 7.4% of adults aged 60 and above. While dementia in younger people is much rarer, up to 9% of all dementia cases begin before age 65, per the World Health Organisation.

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In fact, a 2021 systematic review published in JAMA found that the global age-standardised prevalence of young-onset dementia was 119.0 per 100,000 population aged 30 to 64 years. Estimates increased from 1.1 per 100,000 population aged 30 to 34 years to 77.4 per 100, 000 population aged 60 to 64 years.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arun Shah, director of neurosciences, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explained what dementia is, the factors that can increase your risk, and daily habits that can help you manage or delay dementia, including mental activities and lifestyle practices, and more.

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Dementia is not part of normal ageing.

What is dementia?

{{^usCountry}} Dr Arun explained that dementia is not a single disease but an umbrella term for a loss of memory, language, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities that is severe enough to interfere with daily life. Explaining what cognition of a person includes, he highlighted that it is “the ability to communicate with other people, executive function, performing tasks, social awareness, memory, judgement and thinking ability.” Risk factors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Arun explained that dementia is not a single disease but an umbrella term for a loss of memory, language, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities that is severe enough to interfere with daily life. Explaining what cognition of a person includes, he highlighted that it is “the ability to communicate with other people, executive function, performing tasks, social awareness, memory, judgement and thinking ability.” Risk factors {{/usCountry}}

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Dementia is not part of normal ageing, he further stressed.

“There are many risk factors which can lead to vascular dementia: hypertension, diabetes, obesity, sleep apnea, smoking, and multiple strokes,” Dr Arun noted.

Rather, he explained that dementia is a gradually progressive illness with very limited treatment options available; hence, it is necessary to have a preventive approach to such diseases.

Do an activity where the brain can remodel itself by doing new activities.

Preventative measures

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For preventive measures, Dr Arun highlighted neuroplasticity, which means ‘the brain can remodel itself by doing new activities, and an old brain can also learn a new activity’. Also known as neural plasticity or brain plasticity, the National Institutes of Health describes it as the process of adaptive structural and functional changes in the brain.

“I recommend having hobbies which keep the brain active even after retirement and to still have a timetable for the entire day which includes physical and mental activities both,” Dr Arun recommended.

“Solving Sudokus and puzzles keep the mind sharp, and also engage in undistracted work. Learning new languages or playing an instrument has been studied as a significant factor that reduces the chances of dementia,” he added.

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Not to forget the need for physical activity and moderate weightlifting, as sarcopenia (the gradual, age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass, strength, and physical function) is also a factor affecting brain health. Getting six to eight hours of sleep a day has great long-term benefits for brain health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.