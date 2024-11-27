Do you think standing desks are better? Study explains why it is better to sit down and work

Multiple studies over the years have emphasised the harmful effects of prolonged sitting. So much so that workplaces have started including standing desks as a part of their efforts to improve employee wellness. However, a recent study led by Jooa Norha, University of Turku, challenges this and states that sitting on your office chair might be healthy. Also read | Are standing desks actually a health trap? Study warns of hidden risks Occupational physical activity may not be beneficial as much as leisure-time physical activity is.(Pexels)

Earlier, researchers from Simon Fraser University reported that people who spend six to eight hours per day sitting down had a 12 to 13 per cent increased risk of both early death and heart disease. Individuals sitting for more than eight hours per day had a 20 per cent higher risk. However, the new research suggests the reality might be more complex.

The study reinstates the physical activity paradox, which emphasises the fact that occupational physical activity may not be as beneficial as leisure-time physical activity. The study further adds that this happens because of low intensity, long durations and without the presence of adequate rest periods in between activities, unlike what we voluntarily do in our free time.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 156 ageing workers in Finland, with an average age of 62. The researchers monitored the physical activity and the blood pressure of the participants to understand how different types of movements can affect cardiovascular health. It was observed that people who sat for long hours during their work timings demonstrated lower diastolic blood pressure.

Jooa Norha, lead of the study and a doctoral researcher at Turku, in a statement, said, "Rather than any single measurement, 24-hour blood pressure is a better indication of how blood pressure stresses the heart and blood vessels throughout the day and night. If blood pressure is slightly high throughout the day and does not fall sufficiently even at night, blood vessels start to stiffen, and the heart has to work harder to cope with the increased pressure. Over the years, this can lead to the development of cardiovascular disease."

Is the standing desk harmful?

The study observed participants during their work hours, and concluded that people who spent more time standing or doing light physical activity showed less favourable blood pressure patterns. Nocturnal dipping, patterns of blood pressure dropping during sleep, was also observed. Disruptions in nocturnal dipping can increase heart health risk.

