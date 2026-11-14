Doctor explains how overeating and drinking can cause acute pancreatitis, shares warning signs

Winter is upon us, and the festive feasts are expected to continue into the new year. This essentially means occasional indulgent meals, rich foods, sweets and increased alcohol consumption.

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While occasional dietary excess may cause temporary bloating, acidity and indigestion, when paired with excessive alcohol intake and certain underlying health conditions, it can contribute to a much more serious problem: acute pancreatitis, shared Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, senior director and unit head, Institute of Gastro Sciences, ShardaCare – Healthcity, told HT Lifestyle.

“This condition involves sudden inflammation of the pancreas and can become life-threatening if complications develop,” cautioned the physician.

What is acute pancreatitis?

The pancreas is an important organ responsible for producing digestive enzymes and hormones such as insulin, explained Dr Gupta. Acute pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated within the pancreas itself, causing inflammation and damage to pancreatic tissue.

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{{^usCountry}} “Gallstones and excessive alcohol consumption are among the leading causes of acute pancreatitis,” noted the gastroenterologist. “Heavy alcohol consumption, particularly binge drinking, may increase the risk of an episode in susceptible individuals. Fat-rich meals may also aggravate digestive discomfort, although overeating alone is not considered a direct cause of pancreatitis.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gallstones and excessive alcohol consumption are among the leading causes of acute pancreatitis,” noted the gastroenterologist. “Heavy alcohol consumption, particularly binge drinking, may increase the risk of an episode in susceptible individuals. Fat-rich meals may also aggravate digestive discomfort, although overeating alone is not considered a direct cause of pancreatitis.” {{/usCountry}}

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Other risk factors of acute pancreatitis include elevated triglyceride levels, certain medications, metabolic conditions and, in some cases, infections or genetic predisposition.

“Therefore, individuals with a previous history of pancreatitis or gallstones should be particularly cautious,” stated Dr Gupta.

Excessive alcohol consumption is among the leading causes of acute pancreatitis.

How to identify acute pancreatitis?

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As per Dr Gupta, one of the most important distinctions is the nature and intensity of abdominal pain.

“Indigestion generally causes temporary discomfort, bloating, belching or a feeling of fullness after meals,” he stated. “Acute pancreatitis, on the other hand, typically presents with persistent and severe pain in the upper abdomen, which may radiate towards the back.”

Other warning signs of the condition include:

Repeated vomiting

Nausea

Fever

Abdominal tenderness

Increased heart rate

“Some patients may also experience worsening pain after eating. Unlike ordinary acidity or indigestion, these symptoms generally do not settle with routine antacids or simple dietary adjustments,” highlighted Dr Gupta.

“Severe or persistent upper abdominal pain, particularly when accompanied by vomiting, fever or significant abdominal tenderness, requires urgent medical evaluation,” he added.

How to reduce the risk?

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Preventive measures to lower the risk of acute pancreatitis, as shared by Dr Gupta, include:

Returning to balanced eating habits

Limiting alcohol consumption

Avoiding binge drinking

Maintaining healthy triglyceride and cholesterol levels

“Individuals with gallstones or a previous episode of pancreatitis should follow their doctor's recommendations regarding further evaluation and treatment,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.