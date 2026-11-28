While smoking is most commonly associated with lung cancer, it is linked with increased pancreatic cancer risk as well. And according to Dr Mrugal Doshi, medical oncology consultant at Sterling Hospitals, Bhayli, Vadodara, it is one that an individual can actually do something about.

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“Smoking causes one in five cases of pancreatic cancer worldwide,” he shared with HT Lifestyle. “The carcinogens in tobacco smoke, like nitrosamines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, get into the bloodstream and directly damage the DNA of pancreatic cells. This damage triggers inflammation and abnormal cell growth.”

How quitting smoking reduces pancreatic cancer risk

The good news, as per Dr Doshi, is that the body starts repairing this damage the moment a person quits smoking.

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{{^usCountry}} “Within a few years after quitting, the extra risk of pancreatic cancer starts to go down steadily,” he stated. “After five to ten years, the extra risk drops by half. After fifteen to twenty years, a smoker’s risk gets close to that of someone who never smoked.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Within a few years after quitting, the extra risk of pancreatic cancer starts to go down steadily,” he stated. “After five to ten years, the extra risk drops by half. After fifteen to twenty years, a smoker’s risk gets close to that of someone who never smoked.” {{/usCountry}}

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This makes quitting smoking the most powerful step a person can take to protect pancreatic health.

The risk of pancreatic cancer drops by half in five to 10 years after one quits smoking, shares Dr Doshi.

Other lifestyle changes that can reduce pancreatic cancer risk

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While quitting smoking results in a drop in pancreatic cancer risk, Dr Doshi pointed out that a full prevention plan also needs to address metabolic and dietary triggers.

“Keeping a healthy body weight matters a lot,” he shared, explaining that extra visceral fat promotes insulin resistance and chronic low-grade inflammation. Both of these create an environment that encourages pancreatic tumours to grow.

A balanced diet that leans toward plants helps too. “This kind of diet is rich in grains, cruciferous vegetables, fruits and lean proteins. It also limits processed meats, refined sugars and saturated fats,” noted the oncologist. “A diet like this helps stabilise blood sugar. Reduce oxidative stress in cells.”

Regular physical activity works with healthy eating. “Exercise improves insulin sensitivity and helps regulate hormone levels. 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week offers real protective benefits,” stated Dr Doshi.

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“Cutting back on alcohol or quitting it entirely is also important,” he added, noting that heavy drinking is a leading cause of pancreatitis. “Chronic pancreatitis is an inflammatory condition that greatly raises the chance of pancreatic cancer,” pointed out the doctor.

Dr Doshi also stressed the importance of managing type 2 diabetes, stating that constant high blood sugar and high insulin levels put stress on pancreatic tissue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.