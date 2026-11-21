Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases across the globe and is generally associated with adults. However, children are also being diagnosed with the disease at present, creating growing concern among parents.

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“A child drinking more water than usual, waking up frequently to use the toilet or losing weight despite eating well may be showing early signs of diabetes,” Dr Sajili Mehta, consultant pediatric endocrinologist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, shared with HT Lifestyle.

“These changes can develop gradually or within a matter of weeks, depending on the type of diabetes. Parents should pay attention when such symptoms appear without any obvious explanation,” she noted.

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{{^usCountry}} The physician pointed out that India has one of the world's largest populations of children living with type 1 diabetes. The disease occurs when the immune system attacks the cells responsible for producing insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. It can develop in children of any body weight and is not caused by eating too much sugar, she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The physician pointed out that India has one of the world's largest populations of children living with type 1 diabetes. The disease occurs when the immune system attacks the cells responsible for producing insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. It can develop in children of any body weight and is not caused by eating too much sugar, she explained. {{/usCountry}}

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“Children can also develop type 2 diabetes, where the body becomes resistant to insulin. Both types can cause similar symptoms, although Type 2 may develop more slowly,” added Dr Mehta. She went on to list five warning signs of the disease in children that need medical evaluation. They are presented as follows.

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Children showing symptoms of diabetes need to be tested at the earliest, shares Dr Mehta.

1. Frequent urination

A child may start visiting the toilet more often, waking up repeatedly at night or wetting the bed after having stopped the habit. Dr Mehta explained that excess sugar in the blood causes the kidneys to remove more water through urine.

2. Excessive thirst

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Drinking unusually large amounts of water, frequently emptying water bottles or waking up thirsty can indicate fluid loss caused by high blood sugar, noted the physician.

3. Unexplained weight loss

A child may lose weight despite eating normally or having an increased appetite. This is because without enough insulin, the body begins breaking down fat and muscle for energy, pointed out Dr Mehta.

4. Unusual tiredness

Reduced interest in playing, difficulty concentrating at school or persistent exhaustion may occur because the body cannot use glucose effectively.

5. Blurred vision

High blood sugar can temporarily affect eyesight, causing children to complain of difficulty seeing clearly, the physician shared.

“If parents notice any of these symptoms, they should arrange a blood glucose test and medical assessment the same day,” advised Dr Mehta. “Untreated diabetes, particularly type 1, can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, a dangerous condition in which acids build up in the blood. Vomiting, stomach pain, deep or rapid breathing and unusual drowsiness are warning signs that require immediate hospital care.”

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However, she did assure that with timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and regular monitoring, children with diabetes can lead healthy, active lives.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.