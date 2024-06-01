Drinking too much milk? You may be at risk of these 11 side effects

Milk is referred to as a complete food with balanced nutrition and is essential for children and adolescents for the development of their mind and body. However, it's important to consume it in the right amount every day for overall health and preventing risk of chronic diseases as one grows old. If you are someone who exceeds the recommended dose of milk, you must be aware of the health risks excess consumption can pose. (Also read | World Milk Day 2024: Craving milk sweets? Here's how you can make milk cake at home) Having too much milk can also increase risk of health problems such as iron deficiency anaemia and protein loss from the gut.(Unsplash)

As per Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR)'s report on the Nutritional Requirements and RDA for Indians, the upper value of calcium for adults is at 600 mg/d – which is roughly two glasses of milk and 800 mg/dl for 10-18 year olds. As we grow old, the unhealthy amounts of fat in the milk can pose a risk of heart disease, cholesterol and similar chronic diseases to people.

As per National Library of Medicine, a glass of milk contains 5 g saturated fats which is 20% of one's daily requirement. Saturated fatty acid is commonly known to contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases and stroke because it may raise the ratio of LDL to HDL cholesterol. A Swedish study published in British Medical Journal says that high milk intake was associated with increased risk of bone fractures and mortality.

Having too much milk can also increase risk of health problems such as iron deficiency anaemia and protein loss from the gut.

"Milk is a staple in many diets. However consuming excessive amounts of milk can lead to various side effects, primarily due to its high levels of lactose, saturated fat, and certain hormones some of which may compromise overall health and well-being. From a clinical standpoint it is crucial to understand these potential consequences and maintain a balanced approach to milk consumption," says Suhani Seth Agarwal, HOD, Dietetics, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospitals.

"Milk is often touted as a nearly perfect food, rich in calcium, vitamin D, and essential proteins. While it is a vital part of many diets, especially for children and the elderly, consuming milk in excess can lead to several health issues," says By Dr Neeti Sharma, Senior Consultant in Nutrition & Dietetics, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

Side effects of drinking too much milk

Seth shares possible side effects of drinking too much milk:

1. Lactose intolerance: Many people have difficulty digesting lactose, the sugar found in milk, leading to symptoms like bloating, gas, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps.

2. Weight gain: A single cup of whole milk (250ml) contains around 180 calories. Overconsumption of milk, particularly full-fat milk, can contribute to excess calorie intake, potentially leading to weight gain if those calories are not balanced with physical activity and a healthy diet.

3. Increased cholesterol levels: Whole milk contains saturated fat, which can raise levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood, increasing the risk of heart disease.

4. Nutrient imbalances: Excessive consumption can lead to imbalances or deficiencies in other essential nutrients. For example, high milk intake may replace other important food sources, resulting in inadequate intake of essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

5. Iron deficiency: Excessive milk consumption can interfere with iron absorption, particularly in young children, potentially leading to iron deficiency anaemia.

6. Acne: Hormones naturally present in milk, such as insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) and certain androgens, may contribute to the development or exacerbation of acne.

Dr Sharma adds more harmful effects of milk to the list:

7. Digestive problems: Excessive milk consumption can lead to digestive issues, particularly for those who are lactose intolerant. Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar found in milk. This can cause symptoms like bloating, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain. Even in those without lactose intolerance, high milk intake can sometimes cause digestive discomfort due to the sheer volume of liquid and the fat content.

8. Increased risk of fractures: Paradoxically, while milk is promoted for its bone-strengthening properties due to its calcium content, excessive intake might have the opposite effect. Some studies suggest that high milk consumption could be linked to an increased risk of fractures. This might be due to the fact that high milk intake can lead to a higher excretion of calcium in the urine, which may affect bone health over time.

9. Cardiovascular issues: Full-fat milk contains a significant amount of saturated fats. Consuming too much full-fat milk can contribute to elevated cholesterol levels and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. While low-fat and skim milk options are available, even these can be problematic if consumed in large quantities due to the potential addition of sugars to enhance taste.

10. Hormonal imbalance: Commercial milk often contains hormones, including oestrogen and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which are used in dairy farming to increase milk production. High consumption of milk can lead to elevated levels of these hormones in the body, potentially leading to hormonal imbalances. These imbalances can have various effects, including an increased risk of certain cancers such as prostate and breast cancer.

11. Kidney stones: Excessive intake of calcium-rich foods, including milk, can increase the risk of developing kidney stones. When the body processes large amounts of calcium, it can lead to the formation of calcium oxalate stones, which are a common type of kidney stone. Individuals with a history of kidney stones should moderate their milk consumption and consult with a healthcare provider for personalised dietary advice.