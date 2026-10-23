Festive hair prep: 5 products to add to your routine before the celebrations begin

The festive season is a whirl of lamplight, late nights, sunshine, and the crowded, polluted air of busy streets. Through it all, your hair takes a beating, and dullness, dryness, and frizz tend to show up just when you want to look your best. Think of them as a short festive prep, moving from scalp to finish, with each step on its own timeline, so your hair arrives at every gathering glowing and ready.

1. Forest Essentials Hair Cleanser, Bhringraj & Shikakai

Festive hair tips: Top hair care hacks to steal the spotlight this Diwali (Photo by Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Gently cleanses while preserving the hair’s natural oils. Dilute, massage into wet hair for one to two minutes, then rinse. Add it to your pre-festive routine to gently cleanse your hair and create a fresh base for the styling days ahead.

2. Traya Nourish Hair Oil

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Herbal oil with nine cold-pressed oils, infused with amla, bhringraj, jatamansi and ratanjot, plus argan, castor and rosemary oils for moisture and shine. Massage into scalp and lengths, leave on for an hour or overnight, then wash. A nourishing oiling ritual in the days leading up to the festivities can help keep hair moisturised and healthy-looking.

3. Pilgrim Patuá & Hyaluronic Acid Smoothing Hair Serum

Smoothing serum with patuá oil and hyaluronic acid for dry, frizzy hair. Apply a small amount to towel-dried hair or the ends while styling. The finishing touch for every festive look. Keep it handy for the final touch before heading out, especially when festive hairstyles call for smoother, more polished-looking lengths.

4. Mamaearth Onion Scalp Serum

Lightweight, water-soluble scalp serum with red onion, pea sprout, niacinamide and aloe vera. Massage into the scalp before your hair oil, then wash off with a sulphate-free shampoo. A calm, fresh start to your festive prep. Use it as part of your pre-celebration scalp care routine to give the roots extra attention.

5. Kama Ayurveda Bringaras Regenerating Hair Mask

Post-wash conditioning mask with bringaras oil, mango, shea and kokum butters, plant-based ceramides and hydrolysed soy protein.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)