Festive hair prep: 5 products to add to your routine before the celebrations begin

The festive season is a whirl of lamplight, late nights, sunshine, and the crowded, polluted air of busy streets. Through it all, your hair takes a beating, and dullness, dryness, and frizz tend to show up just when you want to look your best. Think of them as a short festive prep, moving from scalp to finish, with each step on its own timeline, so your hair arrives at every gathering glowing and ready.
1. Forest Essentials Hair Cleanser, Bhringraj & Shikakai
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Gently cleanses while preserving the hair’s natural oils. Dilute, massage into wet hair for one to two minutes, then rinse. Add it to your pre-festive routine to gently cleanse your hair and create a fresh base for the styling days ahead.
2. Traya Nourish Hair Oil
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Herbal oil with nine cold-pressed oils, infused with amla, bhringraj, jatamansi and ratanjot, plus argan, castor and rosemary oils for moisture and shine. Massage into scalp and lengths, leave on for an hour or overnight, then wash. A nourishing oiling ritual in the days leading up to the festivities can help keep hair moisturised and healthy-looking.
3. Pilgrim Patuá & Hyaluronic Acid Smoothing Hair Serum
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Smoothing serum with patuá oil and hyaluronic acid for dry, frizzy hair. Apply a small amount to towel-dried hair or the ends while styling. The finishing touch for every festive look. Keep it handy for the final touch before heading out, especially when festive hairstyles call for smoother, more polished-looking lengths.
4. Mamaearth Onion Scalp Serum
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Lightweight, water-soluble scalp serum with red onion, pea sprout, niacinamide and aloe vera. Massage into the scalp before your hair oil, then wash off with a sulphate-free shampoo. A calm, fresh start to your festive prep. Use it as part of your pre-celebration scalp care routine to give the roots extra attention.
5. Kama Ayurveda Bringaras Regenerating Hair Mask
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Post-wash conditioning mask with bringaras oil, mango, shea and kokum butters, plant-based ceramides and hydrolysed soy protein.
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