Foods to get rid of constipation naturally and ease bowel movement

Constipation is one of the most common gastronomical issues people suffer from. It is becoming more rampant with each passing day considering our faulty lifestyle. Constipation occurs when a person has irregular or uncomfortable bowel movements usually fewer than three times a week. The stools of the person suffering from constipation can remain in colon or large intestine for a long period of time. The reason why some people have hard stools is because their colon absorbs too much water from their stool. (Also read: Suffering from constipation? Avoid these 3 foods to prevent it from worsening)

Some of the signs of constipation are having problematic bowel movement or hard stools, feeling bloated, or abdominal pain. Not drinking enough water, having a sedentary lifestyle, stress or eating less fibre can be among the causes of constipation. If constipation has become a chronic issue for you, dairy, caffeine and processed foods must be avoided at all costs. Eating foods rich in fibre, having enough water and exercising can help relieve symptoms of constipation.

In her recent Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests some foods that can help relieve constipation naturally as they have high amount of fibre, water and probiotics.

"One in five Indians suffer from constipation. It is not only a cause for discomfort throughout the day but also the root cause of several chronic diseases," says Batra.

The nutritionist also suggests some foods that can help with constipation.

Prunes: Prunes are a traditional go-to for constipation relief. Prunes also contain sorbitol, a type of sugar alcohol that your body poorly digests. It helps alleviate constipation by drawing water into the intestines, spurring a bowel movement

Vegetable Juice: Having a tall glass of vegetable juice made out of your favourite veggies, mid-morning or mid-evening during snack time is really good for your constipation.

You can make a refreshing juice by combining spinach + tomato + beetroot + lime juice + ginger.

Triphala: Triphala is a wonder herb. It has three important herbs, namely amalaki (amla), haritaki (harad) and bibhitaki (baheda), all of which are known to help relieve constipation. Have half a teaspoon in a cup of warm milk /warm water before bedtime.

Oats: Oats are a grain that are rich in beta-glucans, a soluble fiber with probiotic functions. It also helps to feed the good bacteria in the gut, which helps to regulate intestinal flora and maintain normal intestinal function.

Ghee: The ghee butyrate content can work as an antidote for constipation. The oily texture of ghee works as lubricating oil and pacifies the stiffness of bowel formation. Ghee in the diet helps make bowel movements regular and easier.

