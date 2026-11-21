Ayurveda has traditionally been associated with kadhas, herbal powders, oils and preparations that require time and effort to use. That is changing as traditional ingredients move into gummies, ready-to-use oils, and newer formats such as herbal patches. The shift is less about changing what people have known for generations and more about changing how they access it.

Ayurveda, Reimagined: How Traditional Wellness Is Finding a Place in Gummies, Oils and Patches (Adobe Stock) more less

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"For many consumers, ingredients such as ashwagandha, Vijaya, jatamansi, and chamomile are familiar, but preparing or regularly consuming traditional formulations can be inconvenient. Newer products are attempting to bridge this gap, bringing these ingredients into formats that are easier to carry, measure and incorporate into everyday routines," Mr Avadhoot Chavan, Founder, Rastafari Wellness, tells HT Shop Now.

Traditional wellness finds a wider market

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The growing interest in herbal products is also visible in India's trade figures. According to an August 2026 report by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)[1.1], exports of AYUSH and herbal products reached US$638.71 million in FY2025-26, covering 126.27 million kg of products. Although the figures cover several traditional medicine categories, they point to a sizeable market for Indian herbal and wellness products.

The opportunity for manufacturers is not simply to put traditional ingredients into new packaging. It also involves understanding what consumers expect from these products, including ease of use, clear dosage information, and consistent formulations.

Gummies make herbal formulations easier to consume

Gummies have found a place in the wellness market, particularly among consumers who dislike swallowing tablets or find the taste of herbal powders difficult to manage. They are portable, require no preparation, and come in flavours that make them easier to consume.

The formulations are changing too. Alongside familiar ingredients such as ashwagandha, some products now combine Vijaya leaf extract with botanicals such as valerian root, chamomile, shunthi and pippali mool. Full-spectrum Vijaya formulations are also available in different strengths and flavours, bringing together traditional botanical ingredients in a more convenient format.

But a gummy is only as good as its formulation. The concentration of extracts, stability during storage and consistency from one batch to another all need attention. Proper testing and accurate labelling are equally important, particularly when products contain multiple active ingredients.

Oils continue to find new users

Oils have been part of traditional wellness practices for generations. What has changed is the availability of ready-to-use formulations in measured quantities and different concentrations. Full-spectrum Vijaya oils, for example, combine Vijaya leaf extract with carrier oils such as coconut oil.

Different strengths give consumers more options, but choosing a formulation and deciding its dosage should not be left to guesswork. Medical consultation and appropriate prescription guidance are important, particularly when products contain active botanical compounds that may interact with other medicines.

Can patches become another option?

Herbal patches are applied directly to the skin and are being explored as an alternative way to deliver botanical ingredients. The idea is appealing, particularly for consumers who prefer not to take products orally.

However, the science is not straightforward. A 2024 review[2.1] published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research examined different approaches to delivering cannabinoids through the skin. It discussed how the skin's natural barrier makes absorption difficult and why formulation plays an important role in determining whether an ingredient can pass through it. This means claims about absorption and health benefits need to be backed by proper testing.

The importance of getting the formulation right

As more traditional ingredients enter modern wellness products, consumers also need to be more discerning. An ingredient's long history of use does not automatically establish the safety or effectiveness of every new formulation containing it. Clear labelling, standardised concentrations, manufacturing quality and appropriate medical guidance should be part of the conversation.

The real test for this category will be whether manufacturers can offer the convenience consumers want without compromising formulation quality, safety, or scientific credibility.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)