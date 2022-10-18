Getting Diwali Ready with Shikhar (the one) Dhawan
Ace batsman Shikhar Dhawan lets us in on his festivities, fitness secrets and what he likes to cook the most.
Ace batsman Shikhar Dhawan is guilty. Of giving into his Diwali binge cravings and having a true-blue Dilli-style celebration full of feasting, family and the spirit of giving. The cricketer, who recently captained India to a 2-1 victory against South Africa, lets us in on his festivities, fitness secrets and what he likes to cook the most.
1. A Diwali ritual which is a must in the Dhawan household?
We have a Diwali party at our place. We play some cards. There is a Sufi entertainment programme. We sing and dance and it’s a complete family and friends event. More than buying stuff for home, I believe in giving away; this time again we are giving ration packets, blankets, and other necessary items to many families through my foundation (Shikhar Dhawan Foundation) and we are going to make a lot of people very happy this Diwali.
2. What is that Diwali must-eat that you just can’t do without? And do you also cook? If yes, what’s your specialty?
While I am a big-time devotee of eating healthy, I have recently started eating fish and eggs now. On Diwali, I like to binge on something yummy. I don’t cook, but sometimes I like to cook oats chilla, omelette, and [eggs] sunny-side up.
3. What’s your festive fitness routine, given that there’s so much feasting? Give us a sneak peek into your daily fitness routine.
I am an early riser; as soon as I get up, I follow this diet on a daily basis – almonds and mix fruit with watermelon seeds. [But] for festival time, I prefer desi khaana like aaloo prantha and curd. It’s a guilty pleasure and then I do not discriminate. When it comes to favourite snacks, I just hit all the major food groups, [but] I avoid sweets always. For breakfast, I usually prefer something healthy like poha, chilla, avocado toast and tea. For lunch, I prefer more home-made and simple food like rajma rice, yellow dal, beetroot roti and missi roti. Dinner is as light as possible – Tofu, Japanese or Continental food. I never miss my sleep cycle; six hours is must.
My daily routine includes gym on a daily basis so that I get the best out of my fitness then I plan my meals which contains fruits, carbs, and proteins. My weekly fitness regime is four sessions of gym, two-three sessions of running, two-three net sessions, and lastly four-five yoga sessions. My favourite workout are deadlifts, chest, back and stretching exercises.
