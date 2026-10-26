India is one of the most strategic markets for Amway: Global CEO gives his insights

With nearly three decades of presence in India, Amway sees the country as an important market in its long-term growth strategy, supported by evolving consumer priorities in health and well-being and growing entrepreneurial opportunities. During his recent visit to India, Amway President & CEO Michael Nelson discussed how India fits into the company’s global ambitions and its potential to shape wellness innovation.

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What makes India a strategic priority for Amway, and where do you see its biggest opportunities for growth?

India is one of the world's most compelling growth stories: a rapidly evolving wellness economy and a generation of entrepreneurs helping shape the future. India is one of the most strategic markets for Amway globally, powered by strong economic momentum, rising consumer aspirations, and increasing influence on the world stage.

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What excites me most is the transformation in the health and well-being space. Consumers are increasingly thinking about preventive well-being and extending not just lifespan, but healthspan too.

India has the world's largest youth population, with a new generation seeking greater flexibility, autonomy and control over how they build their careers and achieve their goals. This aligns naturally with Amway’s ability to give people an opportunity to build businesses around products they trust and communities they value.

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{{^usCountry}} As the nation advances toward its Viksit Bharat vision, we are committed to being a trusted partner in supporting health, well-being, and entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the nation advances toward its Viksit Bharat vision, we are committed to being a trusted partner in supporting health, well-being, and entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond its growth potential as a market, how is India contributing to Amway's broader global ambitions?

India is not simply a market where Amway operates; Amway is evolving with India's transformation. From a global standpoint, we believe India is shaping the Next Phase of Growth for Amway. What gives me confidence is not just the positive momentum, but the strength of the underlying fundamentals shaping this market. To drive this, we’re focusing on three key priorities - strengthening our values and culture, accelerating product innovation to meet evolving consumer needs, and deepening distributor partnerships through education and training.

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Indian consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and are looking for trusted brands, science-backed products, transparency around ingredient sources, and solutions that help them take greater ownership of their health and well-being. This reinforces our commitment to continue offering high-quality, innovative products. The trusted certification that we have received from National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) – Centre of Excellence in Nutritional Supplementation Testing for Sportspersons (CoE-NSTS) for key Nutrilite products is a testament to that commitment.

The recent launch of the Nutrilite Ayurveda portfolio demonstrates how we can combine India's wellness traditions with modern science to create products that resonate locally while generating insights and opportunities for other markets.

We will grow alongside India, staying true to our vision of helping people live better lives, empowering them to build meaningful businesses, and shaping a stronger future together.

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How is the growing focus on preventive health influencing Amway's approach to product innovation in India?

As people take a more proactive approach to health, demand is growing for trusted, science-backed nutrition and wellness solutions. Nutrilite has been rooted in this philosophy for more than 90 years, pioneering a plant-based approach to supplementation long before it became a mainstream global wellness trend. In India, we want to take that further, bringing Nutrilite’s expertise in nutritional science to consumers while combining modern scientific validation with India's rich heritage of Ayurvedic wisdom.

Our expansion into Nutrilite Ayurveda reflects this approach, bringing together time-tested Ayurvedic principles with decades of Nutrilite’s botanical science expertise and rigorous quality standards.

By combining Nutrilite’s botanical science expertise with our local manufacturing and innovation capabilities, we are creating wellness solutions that are rooted in Indian tradition and supported by science.

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What is driving the growing relevance of Ayurveda in India, and how does this align with Nutrilite's approach to wellness?

Ayurveda is at a pivotal moment in India. The market, valued at USD 3.56 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% from 2023 to 2028.

This is also taking place against a broader evolution in India, with the Government continuing to strengthen the AYUSH ecosystem, promote research and quality standards, and advance the global recognition of India’s traditional systems of wellness. Together, these highlight the growing relevance and potential of Ayurveda.

At the same time, consumers are looking for products that combine the wisdom of Ayurveda with the transparency, consistency, and scientific validation they expect from modern wellness products.

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For more than 90 years, Nutrilite has been guided by a simple philosophy: bringing together the best of nature and the best of science. Applying that same approach to Ayurveda is a natural extension of who we are. Our intent is to honour the wisdom of Ayurveda while bringing the standards of science, quality, and trust that today's consumers expect.

In a competitive Ayurveda market, how does Nutrilite Ayurveda differentiate itself?

What truly differentiates Nutrilite Ayurveda is our legacy and unwavering commitment to authenticity, scientific validation, and quality. Our approach starts at the source: our botanicals are responsibly sourced from organically cultivated NutriCert -certified partner farms. From there, we apply advanced scientific verification methods including DNA Fingerprinting, Active Ingredient Testing, and end-to-end Seed-to-Supplement Traceability. Quality and traceability are central to our approach. We hold ourselves to uncompromising standards at every step, ensuring authenticity, consistency and transparency from the source to the finished product. That is what sets Nutrilite Ayurveda apart: we are bringing more than 90 years of Nutrilite’s trust, science and botanical expertise to one of India’s most enduring wellness traditions.

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How big do you see the opportunity for Nutrilite Ayurveda?

We see significant long-term potential for Nutrilite Ayurveda, driven by growing consumer interest in preventive health and India's unique heritage of Ayurvedic knowledge.

What makes this opportunity particularly compelling is our ability to combine Nutrilite's expertise in botanical science, research, and quality with the depth and credibility of Ayurveda.

In the past two months, we've launched six products, with three more innovations in the pipeline. We are encouraged by the early response from both distributors and consumers, which reinforces our confidence in the category.

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