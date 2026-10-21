Is it baby fat or childhood obesity? Endocrinologist explains the difference and 6 signs parents should notice

Children have chubby cheeks and round tummies. Parents usually see these as signs that they are well-fed and well-nourished. This can reassure parents and make them feel confident that they are healthy.ALSO READ: Are family dinners becoming silent? Therapist shares 4 ways parents can start conversations with children

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But appearance alone cannot determine whether a child's weight is healthy. This reassurance can sometimes be misleading as ‘baby fat’ does not always disappear as a child grows taller. Understanding the difference between healthy growth and childhood obesity is therefore important.

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A doctor helped share a nuanced picture. Dr Manjunath PR, consultant - department of endocrinology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, confirmed that yes, parents and relatives can sometimes be right, as children may go through round, soft phases before a growth spurt. But, what is ignored, endearingly, as ‘chubbiness’ can sometimes be a sign of childhood obesity.

Where do you draw the line: Is it chubby fat or obesity?

How can you determine if a child's weight is within a healthy range? Dr Manjunath described that the assessment is not limited to appearance. He highlighted the two parameters that count: “The child’s BMI is plotted on a growth chart based on age and sex. This shows how the child’s BMI compares with that of other children of the same age and sex.”

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{{^usCountry}} He shared three BMI-for-age categories used to assess a child's weight: Healthy weight: 5th to below the 85th percentile

Overweight: 85th to below the 95th percentile

Obesity: 95th percentile or higher {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared three BMI-for-age categories used to assess a child's weight: Healthy weight: 5th to below the 85th percentile

Overweight: 85th to below the 95th percentile

Obesity: 95th percentile or higher {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Manjunath added, "A child at the 95th percentile has a BMI higher than that of approximately 95 out of 100 children of the same age and sex. This is more than what can be assumed to be ordinary baby fat.

Why do parents miss it?

Parents may overlook childhood obesity for several reasons. The endocrinologist highlighted misconceptions such as believing that extra weight is normal and will disappear as a child grows taller. Parents may also overlook eating habits because they associate feeding with love, using food to celebrate and show affection and provide comfort.

What are the signs parents should pay close attention to?

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Beyond the weight measurements, parents can also pay attention to some changes in everyday life, from sleep to habits. Dr Manjunath listed these signs that are worth discussing with a doctor:

Clothes that feel tight even when the length is appropriate.

2. Tiredness or breathlessness during play, particularly when compared with peers.

3. Snoring or restless sleep.

4. Dark, velvety patches of skin on the neck or underarms, which may indicate insulin resistance.

5. Eating in response to boredom, sadness or stress rather than hunger.

6. Avoiding sports or games because of physical discomfort or concerns about body image.

Why should childhood obesity be taken seriously?

Health professionals repeatedly flag childhood obesity because it can increase the risk of other health conditions.

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The endocrinologist also warned about type 2 diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and joint problems later as potential long-term risks.

How widespread is the problem? The expert cited the World Health Organization (WHO), noting that around one in five children and adolescents worldwide is overweight. “In most regions of the world, obesity has also overtaken underweight as a more prevalent form of malnutrition,” he further reminded the extent of this problem.

What can parents do?

Reduce junk food consumption.

Parents can help by supporting healthier habits and seeking medical guidance when needed. The endocrinologist recommended the following measures:

Review the growth chart: Ask a paediatrician to assess the child's growth pattern and explain whether their weight needs attention. Create a healthier home environment: Keep fruit readily available, reduce sugary drinks and make treats occasional rather than everyday foods. Be active as a family: Walk, cycle or spend time at the playground together to make movement a shared habit. Limit screen time: Set boundaries, particularly during meals and before bedtime. Choose words carefully: Focus on energy, strength and health. Avoid labels such as ‘fat’ or language that makes children feel ashamed or go on extreme diets.

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In the end, the endocrinologist assured that recognising a weight problem does not make someone a bad parent. Overlooking weight problem can increase the risk of long-term health consequences.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.