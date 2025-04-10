Is retinol safe for summer skincare? Dermat shares best practices, precautions

Retinol, a form of Vitamin A, is an essential ingredient added to skincare products that can have anti-ageing effects. It can also help in in reducing acne, fine lines and wrinkles. In summer, because of sweat and humidity, the skin can get inflamed. Hence, it is essential to be mindful about summer skincare including the right way to use retinol. Also read | Oily skin to dry skin: Ultimate summer skincare guide for all skin types, know which one suits you the best Follow these tips for retinol use in summer.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Gulhima Arora, senior consultant dermatologist, Mehektagul Dermaclinic, New Delhi said, “Its safety of use in summers stems from the fact that since retinol can increase the skin sensitivity by causing redness, dryness and peeling at times (such as when just starting to use it, applying it on a damp face, pre-existing inflammation on the skin, winter season), one needs to be extra cautious.”

In the summer season, pre-existing inflammation can be triggered with retinol use. Hence, it is essential to introduce retinol to the skin in small amounts and check how the skin reacts to it. The dermatologist also advised that retinol can be used at night, instead of the day, to prevent exposure to light.

Retinol targets wrinkles and fine lines.(Shutterstock)

Safe practices to use retinol in summer:

In summers, the high ultraviolet rays can potentially irritate the skin more and even lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. The stress on using a sunscreen adequately and repeatedly in the daytime while using retinol needs to be underlined.

Break the retinol formulation and start slow with three-four times a week application, applying it on a dry face, using smaller quantities and lower strengths in terms of potency and then escalating the dose.

The natural skin oils (skin layer lipids,) which is dried by the action of retinol should be maintained by having a diet rich in omega fatty acids and using gentle cleansers along with retinol to avoid irritation due to it and maintain the skin barrier.

Using sun protective clothing, wearing hats and carrying umbrellas when outdoors are some other ways to combat the harsh visible and UV rays associated with summers in order to be able to tolerate retinol comfortably in summers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.