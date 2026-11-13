Is your child always tired? A paediatrician warns of these 6 signs that it could be a medical issue

Occasional tiredness is normal in children. However, parents should understand that symptoms such as constant fatigue, low energy, or changes in daily behaviour may require timely intervention by a doctor. So, parents, read on to learn more below and consult a doctor without delay. Children may feel tired after a busy day at school, sports practice or while adjusting to a new routine. But if a child regularly complains of tiredness, avoids activities they usually enjoy, or seems unusually low on energy, parents should look beyond homework and screen time. Parents understand that constant fatigue can also be a sign that the child needs a medical evaluation.

How to increase energy levels for kids?

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Paediatrician & Neonatologist Dr Prashant Laxmanrao Ramtekkar, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune, shares that various factors that impact the child’s energy levels can be:

Insufficient sleep: School-going children require good-quality sleep. Late bedtimes, irregular routines, or excessive screen use at night can lead to tiredness during the day. Poor eating habits: Skipping breakfast, eating very little, or a diet low in protein, iron and other critical nutrients can cause low energy in children. Doing too many activities: So, children tend to go to school, tuition, and opt for sports and extracurricular activities, which can leave children physically and mentally exhausted, and they will not have enough time to rest. Stress: Academic pressure, friendship issues, bullying, or changes at home can also appear as tiredness, irritability, or withdrawal rather than an obvious emotional complaint. So, parents, watch for these symptoms and seek help immediately. Illness or nutritional deficiencies: Recurrent infections, anaemia, and thyroid problems can also lead to symptoms such as fatigue and should be examined by a paediatrician without any further delay. Hence, it is necessary to be in touch with the doctor and seek timely help for your child. Parents, stay vigilant: if tiredness persists for several weeks, interferes with school or play, or is accompanied by breathing difficulty, fainting, persistent fever, weakness, or confusion, seek help from a paediatrician.

What are the common causes of fatigue in children?

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The doctor will examine the child, review their sleep, diet, growth, and activity levels, and then recommend tests. Don't dismiss constant or unexplained fatigue as laziness or too much homework. If tiredness persists in children even after following healthy routines, a paediatrician can determine the underlying cause and guide parents on the right care. Good sleep, regular meals, physical activity, and downtime are important for children. So, parents, it is necessary to be cautious when it comes to the child’s well-being.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)