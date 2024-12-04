Just had a bypass? Follow these 18 golden rules for a stronger heart after bypass surgery

Have you recently undergone a bypass surgery and wondering what precautions to follow after the surgery? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with vital instructions for heart health after a bypass surgery. It is imperative to adhere to these fitness tips shared below for prompt recovery. 18 expert-approved recovery tips after heart bypass surgery.(Photo by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “Bypass surgery for the heart, clinically known as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), is a procedure to restore blood flow to the heart when its arteries become narrowed or blocked. Often resulting from atherosclerosis, this condition might limit oxygen-rich blood from reaching crucial areas of the heart muscle, leading to chest pain or even more severe cardiac events. Hence, one may require a bypass surgery.”

According to him, what sets bypass surgery apart is not just its immediate goal of enhancing blood circulation but also its transformative potential for patients’ overall health. Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre revealed, “Many individuals report overall improvements in their quality of life post-surgery and they are able to return to activities without any difficulties. Moreover, advances in surgical techniques and technologies have resulted in minimally invasive options that are safe, effective and reduce recovery period. However, after bypass surgery, one will have to follow the instructions given by your cardiac surgeon to stay healthy and hearty and for successful outcomes.”

Heart failure patients with clogged arteries have a better chance of surviving 10 years if they get bypass surgery plus medicine rather than just drugs alone, says a new study.(Shutterstock)

Precautions after the bypass surgery

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre opined, “It’s one month “tapascharya” while you are recovering from bypass surgery. Initial 7 days you will be inside hospital including 3 days in ICU. Slowly as you recover in ICU the ventilator and other tubes for monitoring your vitals are removed one after another. Most of the ICU are following fast track protocols to recovering patients. Your ambulation starts after 24 hours of surgery with sitting at the edge of the bed and then on chair and then you start walking after 2 days of surgery. Pain is natural because of the fresh stitches, it is reduced 50% after 2 days and then to 10% on day 4.”

He suggested -

1. Once your walking starts, initially it’s 5 to 7 minutes and later goes on increasing as you gain strength day after day so, at the end of one month you should be walking for 40 minutes a day divided by 20 minutes sessions.

2. Deep breathing exercise is very important aspect and must be done till 2 months from date of surgery.

3. Till you are in hospital, the doctor, staff nurse, physio and other team members take care of you. At the time of discharge, patient and family are instructed to follow the recovery plan. Remember all days are not same while recovering, sometime you will feel energetic other times you will need to take rest.

4. You have to stay inside your home to avoid exposure to infections from outside.

5. You have to restrict the visitors at home or keep 6 feet’s distance while conversing.

6. You need to follow strict aspects cleanliness with hand hygiene and daily skin care by scrub bath or water bath as instructed by your surgical team.

7. You can not bend forward or sleep on sides or stomach till 4 to 6 weeks till your incision completely heals.

8. Inside your home you can be active walking doing regular stretching exercises and breathing exercises instructed by team, remember human healing is better when we are resting and home is the best place to relax and rejuvenate yourself.

9. While you are recovering from bypass surgery, we generally advice simple home cooked food which is easy to digest and gives enough energy for recovery. Proteins in the form of milk, paneer, soya, different pulses, curd, butter milk along with green vegetables, chapati and rice is enough to provide energy required for healing.

10. Normally the wound requires dressing for 2 to 3 weeks till all sutures are removed.

11. Quit smoking and other forms of tobacco.

12. Bid adieu to alcohol while recovering.

13. Focus on a nutritious diet by incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while minimising your intake of sugar, salt and saturated fats.

14. Maintain your body weight - excess weight gain after surgery may happen due to water. We need to restrict water intake for few weeks while recovering.

15. Engage in regular physical activity As exercise plays a crucial role in managing diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure which are risk factors for heart disease. Get at least 30 minutes of light exercise after the doctor’s approval.

16. Manage stress with mindfulness practices such as Yoga and meditation and participation in support groups can be beneficial. If you experience anxiety or depression, discuss potential coping strategies with your doctor.

17. Get quality sleep to reduce the risk of heart disease. Sleep for at least 8 hours per day and you will be able to feel better.

18. Regular follow-ups and medication: It is essential to adhere to the medication routine suggested by the doctor and go for regular follow-ups and screening to know the heart health status. Monitor your vitals such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and cholesterol levels from time to time to prevent any further problems.

Respect the recovery time after the bypass surgery so that you recover well and become stronger by each day. Follow these tips as they serve as a cautious journey and an empowering transformation towards a healthier lifestyle filled with new beginnings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.