Katrina Kaif shuts down post-pregnancy body shaming, says she will reach her fittest self at her own pace: 'Very aware of my fitness journey'

When actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal posed for paparazzi outside Antilia for the Ambani family’s annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 14, the moment was supposed to be purely festive. Dressed in an elegant traditional ensemble alongside her husband, new mom Katrina was making her first major public appearance in months. Instead, the internet turned 'harsh'. Also read | Women slam trolls body-shaming Katrina Kaif with 'before and after' pics post Ambani bash: 'When will this change?'

Festive appearance turned into online scrutiny

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Within hours, 'then and now' and 'before and after' collages flooded Instagram. Side-by-side edits pitted pre-pregnancy photos of Katrina against cropped shots from the Ambani bash, picking apart her postpartum figure. The online commentary was relentless — yet it quickly sparked a fierce counter-movement, with women across social media calling out the impossible, 'toxic' standards routinely imposed on female celebrities.

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Katrina Kaif calls out toxic standards

{{^usCountry}} Now, Katrina Kaif is setting the record straight on her own terms. In an October 28 interview with Vogue India, the actor addressed the online scrutiny head-on, delivering a powerful critique of post-pregnancy body shaming and the culture surrounding it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, Katrina Kaif is setting the record straight on her own terms. In an October 28 interview with Vogue India, the actor addressed the online scrutiny head-on, delivering a powerful critique of post-pregnancy body shaming and the culture surrounding it. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, "We live in a world that wants to blow us around in the ever-changing winds of opinions. I think most people are aware of what a woman’s body goes through after giving birth. And if they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it’s a personal choice. It can’t be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there. I just want to focus on this lovely part of my life and where I’m headed." Also read | Gynaecologist explains 8 post-pregnancy symptoms women often dismiss as ‘normal’ but should not

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Katrina Kaif questions postpartum pressure

Calling out the absurdity of the societal expectation to 'bounce back' after childbirth, Katrina dismantled the very premise of the phrase: "Bounce back? From where? I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back? The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan’s face and know that four years of a tumultuous journey for me and Vicky had led to this. I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace."

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Reflecting on how society penalises natural female bodily changes, she added, “Whatever is deeply, essentially female — the life in a woman’s expression, the feel of her flesh, the shape of her breasts, the transformations after childbirth of her skin — is being reclassified as ugly, and ugliness as disease.” Also read | Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif handled pregnancy and motherhood like a warrior: ‘She is being the superhero’

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Katrina’s refusal to surrender to online judgment marks a shift in how high-profile figures navigate public commentary. By prioritising her physical and mental health, her child, and her own timeline over social media expectations, she is redefining what health and strength look like post-motherhood — and reminding everyone that a woman's journey forward, on her own terms, is far more important than 'bouncing back'.