Gynaecologist explains 8 post-pregnancy symptoms women often dismiss as ‘normal’ but should not; it can be an infection

Pregnancy and childbirth bring about massive physical, hormonal, and emotional changes in a woman's body. While recovery takes time, many new mothers are told to "wait it out" or assume that lingering pain, exhaustion, or emotional distress is simply part of motherhood. The truth is, not everything experienced after delivery should be brushed off as normal. Some symptoms may indicate underlying medical or mental health conditions that need timely attention. According to Dr Tripti Raheja, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, recognizing abnormal post-pregnancy symptoms early can prevent long-term complications. Research published in The Lancet Global Health also highlights that delayed postpartum care is a key reason many women continue to suffer silently. Not all post-pregnancy symptoms are normal, so listen to your body. (Adobe Stock)

Postpartum symptoms that you should not ignore Know the post-pregnancy symptoms women often ignore but should not:

1. Extreme fatigue Feeling tired during the first few weeks after delivery is expected. However, if exhaustion continues beyond six to eight weeks despite rest, it may point to anaemia, thyroid imbalance, vitamin deficiencies, or even postpartum depression. Dr Raheja stresses that persistent fatigue should be medically evaluated, especially if it interferes with daily functioning.

2. Heavy and prolonged postpartum bleeding Postpartum bleeding (lochia) gradually reduces over time. If bleeding remains heavy, lasts beyond six weeks, or includes large clots, it is not normal. Prolonged bleeding may signal infection, retained placental tissue, or hormonal imbalance and requires immediate medical attention.

3. Painful urination or recurrent UTIs Burning sensation while urinating, urgency, or repeated urinary tract infections are often dismissed after childbirth. However, these symptoms can worsen over time and may indicate bladder injury or infection linked to prolonged labour or catheter use.

4. Urinary incontinence Leaking urine while coughing, sneezing, or exercising is common after delivery, but it should not be accepted as permanent. Weak pelvic floor muscles are usually responsible, and pelvic floor physiotherapy can significantly improve bladder control when addressed early.

5. Severe mood swings or persistent sadness Mood fluctuations, known as "baby blues," usually settle within two weeks. If sadness, irritability, anxiety, or emotional numbness persists beyond that, it may indicate postpartum depression. Dr Raheja emphasizes that mental health conditions after childbirth are medical issues, not emotional weakness and require professional care. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders shows that early treatment leads to better outcomes for both mother and child.

6. Chronic back, pelvic, or joint pain Mild body aches are common initially, but pain lasting for months is not normal. Weak core muscles, pelvic floor dysfunction, and poor posture during breastfeeding often contribute. Guided physiotherapy and posture correction can greatly improve recovery and mobility.

7. Ongoing breast pain Breast engorgement and tenderness are common as milk supply adjusts. However, persistent pain, cracked nipples, or fever may indicate mastitis or improper latching. Consulting a lactation specialist can help ease discomfort and prevent complications.

8. Leg pain or swelling Postpartum women are at a higher risk of developing blood clots due to increased blood clotting tendencies after pregnancy. Pain, swelling, redness, or warmth in one leg may signal deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a serious condition requiring urgent medical care. According to a study published in The BMJ, early detection of postpartum clots can be life-saving.

Dr Raheja says listening to your body and seeking timely help can make all the difference. If something feels off, it probably is, and getting support early is a vital step toward long-term health and well-being!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)