Nana Patekar dies at 75 due to cardiac arrest: Cardiologists explain how it is different from heart attack, warning signs, how to give CPR

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Talking to ANI, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, said, “Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital. He was declared dead by 5:30 AM. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved.”

What is a severe cardiac arrest?

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Harshal Ingle, MD, DNB, an interventional cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explained that cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating effectively, usually due to an abnormal electrical malfunction (such as ventricular fibrillation).

In such a scenario, he explains that the blood stops flowing to the brain and other organs. The person collapses, becomes unresponsive, and stops breathing normally or only gasps. “Cardiac arrest is always a life-threatening emergency, so ‘severe’ is not a separate category. It is not the same as a heart attack. A heart attack is a blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle, and the person is usually still conscious and breathing. A heart attack can trigger a cardiac arrest, though,” he added.

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Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.

{{^usCountry}} Dr Tushar Bhatti, MBBS, DNB in medicine, and DNB in cardiology, consultant interventional cardiologist, Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, also stressed that there is no ‘mild, moderate or severe’ distinction when it comes to a cardiac arrest. “It’s always a severe and life-threatening condition unless someone gets immediate CPR and other necessary treatments,” he added, highlighting that the signs include sudden collapse, unresponsiveness, abnormal breathing (gasping), and it is different from a heart attack. Steps to take if a loved one suffers a cardiac arrest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Tushar Bhatti, MBBS, DNB in medicine, and DNB in cardiology, consultant interventional cardiologist, Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, also stressed that there is no ‘mild, moderate or severe’ distinction when it comes to a cardiac arrest. “It’s always a severe and life-threatening condition unless someone gets immediate CPR and other necessary treatments,” he added, highlighting that the signs include sudden collapse, unresponsiveness, abnormal breathing (gasping), and it is different from a heart attack. Steps to take if a loved one suffers a cardiac arrest {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Harshal listed a few necessary steps one should take if they or any loved one around them has a cardiac arrest because timely intervention can save lives:

⦿ Check for danger, then tap their shoulders firmly, and shout their name. If they don't respond, check whether they are breathing normally (no breathing, or only occasional gasps).

⦿ Call for emergency help immediately. In India, dial 112 (national emergency number) or 108 (ambulance). If others are present, send someone to call and to fetch an AED (automated external defibrillator) if one is available.

⦿ Start CPR right away. Don't wait for the ambulance.

⦿ Use an AED as soon as one arrives. Switch it on and follow its voice prompts. It will check the rhythm and advise a shock only if needed.

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⦿ Continue CPR until help arrives, the person starts breathing or moving, or an AED or medical team takes over. Swap with another person every 2 minutes if possible, since CPR is tiring.

Meanwhile, Dr Tushar also suggests using a defibrillator (DC shock) as soon as one is available.

Cardiac arrest is always a severe and life-threatening condition unless someone gets immediate CPR and other necessary treatments, (Picture for representation)

Why CPR is so important

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According to Dr Harshal, without blood circulation, brain damage can begin within 3 to 5 minutes, and survival drops sharply with every minute that passes. Explaining the importance of CPR, he stated that CPR manually pumps blood to the brain and vital organs, keeping them alive until defibrillation or medical care arrives. "Immediate bystander CPR can double or even triple the chances of survival.

Ambulances often take several minutes to arrive, so the person nearby is the most important link in the chain of survival," he added.

Dr Tushar underlined that by giving CPR, we are actually continuing the heart-pumping function externally, so at least the blood supply to the body is maintained until medical help arrives or other necessary intervention is taken.

Early indications to know

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According to Dr Harshal, cardiac arrest is often sudden, but warning signs may appear in the hours, days or weeks before. Here are some early signs that can indicate the risk of a cardiac arrest:

⦿ Chest pain, pressure or discomfort

⦿ Shortness of breath

⦿ Palpitations (racing, fluttering or irregular heartbeat)

⦿ Dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting

⦿ Unusual fatigue or weakness

⦿ Nausea or cold sweats

⦿ Pain radiating to the arm, jaw, neck or back

"Higher-risk groups include people with prior heart disease or a prior heart attack, a family history of sudden cardiac death, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smokers, and people with known rhythm disorders. If someone has these symptoms, seek medical care promptly rather than waiting," he stressed.

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Try CPR if the person is not breathing.

How to give CPR to adults

Both Dr Harshil and Dr Tushar listed key things to remember while giving CPR, as one that is given correctly and timely can ensure the person's survival, at least until the medical professionals take over:

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"Hands-only CPR is recommended for untrained bystanders. Trained rescuers may add rescue breaths," Dr Harshil underlined. He recommends:

Position: Lay the person on their back on a firm, flat surface. Hand placement: Kneel beside them. Place the heel of one hand on the centre of the chest (lower half of the breastbone), with the other hand on top and fingers interlaced. Body position: Keep your arms straight and shoulders directly over your hands. Compress hard and fast. Depth: about 5 to 6 cm (2 to 2.4 inches) Rate: 100 to 120 compressions per minute (roughly the beat of the song Stayin' Alive) Let the chest fully recoil between compressions Minimise interruptions: Don't stop except when the AED is analysing or delivering a shock. If trained in rescue breaths: After every 30 compressions, tilt the head back, lift the chin, pinch the nose and give 2 breaths (about 1 second each, enough to see the chest rise). Then resume compressions. Continue until help arrives or the person recovers.

Meanwhile, Dr Tushar recommends checking responsiveness by tapping the shoulders and shouting, 'Are you okay?'. He adds that if unresponsive, check for normal breathing, call for emergency help first, and then start chest compressions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.