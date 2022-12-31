Neonatal sepsis: Causes, symptoms, treatment of blood infection in infants

Neonatal sepsis is a blood infection that can occur in infants less than 28 days old and cause swelling and even organ failure in some cases. The infection can set in within first 3 days of birth which is called early onset neonatal sepsis or later than that which is categorised as late onset. The primary contributing factor to the increased newborn sensitivity to sepsis is the undeveloped immune system. Decrease in spontaneous activity, reluctance to feed, rapid breathing and trouble staying awake are all warning signs of neonatal sepsis that should not be ignored. (Also read: Daily habits that can help manage ADHD symptoms in kids)

"Giving birth is a physical and emotional journey unlike any other. Parents and the medical staff normally take the highest care for a safe and healthy delivery. However, infections like neonatal sepsis in the first few days after childbirth need to be handled and detected early on," says Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

What is Neonatal Sepsis

Neonatal sepsis affects infants who are fewer than 28 days old. It’s the body's reaction to an infection. Sepsis may result in swelling in the infant’s body and could also result in organ failure.

Types of Neonatal Sepsis

Neonatal sepsis can be classified as having an early i.e within the first 3 days of birth or a late onset after 4 days of birth. Early onset of sepsis is associated with acquiring the infection from the mother. A later onset could be the result of a prolonged hospital stay or other external causes.

"The primary contributing factor to the increased newborn sensitivity to sepsis is the undeveloped immune system. Neonatal polymorphonuclear neutrophils, macrophages, and T lymphocytes cannot mount a full-blown inflammatory response because of their immature functions. Additionally, newborns are born with a small quantity of immunoglobulins and are unable to build an appropriate immune response to these pathogens," says Dr Gupta.

Causes of Neonatal Sepsis

The most common cause of newborn sepsis include:

- Group B streptococcus (GBS) colonization while expecting

- Premature birth or underweight at birth

- Infection of the amniotic fluid and placental tissues (chorioamnionitis)

- Mother’s amniotic sac ruptures more than 18 hours prior birth

- The infant requires medical attention/medical procedure. This includes a central intravenous line or an urine catheter.

Symptoms of Neonatal Sepsis

"Early indicators of newborn sepsis are typically ambiguous, subtle, and incapable of identifying different pathogens. It might be challenging to diagnose sepsis in babies. The infection's underlying cause affects the symptoms," says Dr Gupta.

- Decrease in spontaneous activity

- Less forceful sucking

- Rapid breathing and fast heart rate

- Unstable body temperature

- Trouble staying awake

Diagnosis:

Blood test or blood culture: This is done to examine the blood for bacteria. Treatment will start straight soon, but results take a few days. Sepsis is often typically diagnosed by a blood culture.

Urine test or urine culture: This examines the urinary system for bacteria

Other tests/culture: This looks for bacteria in skin, like a wound

Lumbar puncture/spinal tap: This is done to look for brain and spinal cord infections like meningitis. The tests involves testing a small amount of the cerebrospinal fluid

Other imaging tests or an X-ray may also be conducted to check if there is any infection in the lungs.

Treatment

"The best method to prevent sepsis is by early detection and treatment. Even before test results are available, your kid will start receiving antibiotics if the healthcare professional suspects sepsis. The medical professional may alter the course of treatment after they have the test results," says Dr Gupta.

"Newborns with sepsis will continue to be in the neonatal ICU. The infant will be continuously monitored in the NICU. Along with the antibiotics, he or she will also receive fluids, medications, oxygen, food, and, if necessary, assistance with breathing," adds Dr Gupta.

