Nick Jonas writes about living with type 1 diabetes for 21 years and the hundreds of invisible decisions he makes every week

Managing type 1 diabetes is an ongoing, unrelenting conversation between body, mind, and technology. Beyond the clinical definitions, living with the condition requires navigating hundreds of micro-decisions every week — many of which remain invisible to the outside world. Also read | Nick Jonas on how diabetes diagnosis at 13 felt like shutting doors on his dreams

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As part of Dexcom’s A Letter to Diabetes campaign for National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day (observed annually on November 14), singer Nick Jonas shared a deeply personal reflection on his 21-year journey since being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. His insights, combined with global public health data, highlight both the personal realities of daily management and the urgent need for broader awareness.

The daily burden

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Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, distinct from type 2 diabetes. While type 2 often develops gradually and may initially present with few or no noticeable symptoms, type 1 typically develops rapidly.

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on his diagnosis in a July 2025 appearance on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, Nick had noted how a lack of public awareness contributed to a delayed understanding of his health: "I had no idea. I just knew that I wasn’t feeling well and was losing all this weight. It’s actually a testament to the lack of information and awareness there was around type 1 at this time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on his diagnosis in a July 2025 appearance on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, Nick had noted how a lack of public awareness contributed to a delayed understanding of his health: "I had no idea. I just knew that I wasn’t feeling well and was losing all this weight. It’s actually a testament to the lack of information and awareness there was around type 1 at this time." {{/usCountry}}

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Once diagnosed, the daily routine shifts toward continuous vigilance. Now, in his open letter in Dexcom’s A Letter to Diabetes campaign, Nick, who is married to actor Priyanka Chopra, shared how managing blood glucose requires constant monitoring and precise interventions: "Every few minutes, honestly. Staring at my phone to see where my glucose is. Reaching for my pump to bolus because I’m about to eat something with 17 carbs. Those are just a couple of the hundreds of little decisions I make every week. Most people never notice them. But they add up to a real relationship, because that’s what diabetes is. It’s an ongoing conversation between your body, your mind, and your devices."

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Even with careful management, the unpredictable nature of an autoimmune condition means that control is sometimes an illusion, he said: “When we first met, your unpredictability threw me. I’d built my whole life around this unrealistic structure and belief that I was in control. You took that apart over the years, bit by bit. Part of me is grateful I learned that lesson. Part of me resents you for it. Full stop. There are days I wonder what life would feel like without you.”

Diagnosed at 13, Nick Jonas says managing type 1 diabetes involves constant glucose checks and countless daily decisions. (Pic: Dexcom)

Finding community

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Living with a chronic condition can present emotional challenges, particularly regarding a sense of isolation or belonging. For Nick, opening up about his diagnosis transformed that experience into a source of connection and purpose: "It wasn’t until I started talking openly about life with type 1, and meeting other people who were living it too, that I finally felt like I belonged somewhere."

He added, "I never wanted to be a victim, or to come across like one. I share my story for the 13-year-old who just got diagnosed and is lying in a hospital bed, scared to death. I want them to be able to look up and see someone out there living their dreams while managing all of this, every single day." Also read | World’s first once-weekly insulin injection launched in India: Endocrinologist shares 7 things to know before switching

World Health Organisation insights

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Nick's reflection on his early symptoms underscores a broader global public health challenge: missing or delayed diagnoses. According to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 40 percent of people living with diabetes globally are undiagnosed.

Without a timely diagnosis, individuals cannot access the essential care, treatment, and support needed to manage the condition effectively. Common signs to monitor include increased thirst, frequent urination, tiredness, and blurred vision, per WHO. Recognising these symptoms early is critical, especially given how rapidly type 1 diabetes can develop.

Nick Jonas's open letter in full

Below is the complete letter written by Nick Jonas for Dexcom’s A Letter to Diabetes campaign:

Hello, old friend. How long has it been? Twenty-one years. Twenty-one years, and you haven’t changed a bit.

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It’s funny how often we talk. Every few minutes, honestly. Staring at my phone to see where my glucose is. Reaching for my pump to bolus because I’m about to eat something with 17 carbs. Those are just a couple of the hundreds of little decisions I make every week. Most people never notice them. But they add up to a real relationship, because that’s what diabetes is. It’s an ongoing conversation between your body, your mind, and your devices.

Some days we actually get along, like we’re on the same team. Other days you’re off on a solo mission, and it doesn’t matter how careful I am. You’re going to do what you’re going to do. In a lot of ways, that’s what family is like. You rely on each other, you push each other, and you know they’ll always be there. So even when you’re fighting, you trust the rug isn’t going to get pulled out from under you.

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When we first met, your unpredictability threw me. I’d built my whole life around this unrealistic structure and belief that I was in control. You took that apart over the years, bit by bit. Part of me is grateful I learned that lesson. Part of me resents you for it. Full stop. There are days I wonder what life would feel like without you.

And then it happens.

Community.

I always struggled to feel like I belonged anywhere. At school, I felt misunderstood. In most circles, for that matter. Through my childhood and youth, that was the theme. It wasn’t until I started talking openly about life with type 1, and meeting other people who were living it too, that I finally felt like I belonged somewhere.

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I never wanted to be a victim, or to come across like one. I share my story for the 13-year-old who just got diagnosed and is lying in a hospital bed, scared to death. I want them to be able to look up and see someone out there living their dreams while managing all of this, every single day.

So thank you, old friend, for the lessons I never asked for. I’m going to keep sharing my story and telling the truth, so someone out there feels a little less alone.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.