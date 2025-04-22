Nick Jonas on how diabetes diagnosis at 13 felt like shutting doors on his dreams; Priyanka Chopra sends love

Singer and actor Nick Jonas is opening up about his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis at the age of 13 and how it felt like ‘someone was shutting the door on his dreams’. The Jealous singer penned an emotional note in an Instagram post, in which he also talked about using diabetes patches from a brand called Dexcom G7 and how it has been helpful in his journey. Nick Jonas opens up on diabetes diagnosis at 13.

‘Everything turns out better…’

Nick's Instagram post featured a picture of him sitting on a couch with a diabetes monitor patch on his bicep. It also featured artworks depicting his life - a young Nick sitting in the hospital, the singer with his brothers performing in an arena, and a young and old Nick looking together over his life in the future.

The singer wrote in the caption, “After my type 1 diabetes diagnosis at 13, it felt like someone was shutting the door on my dreams. Now, stepping back on the Broadway stage, I wish that I could go back and tell my younger self that everything turns out better than I could ever imagine.” He added, “I need to control my diabetes and accomplish more than my 13-year-old self ever dreamed possible.”

Priyanka Chopra sends love

Nick's post garnered love from his followers on Instagram, including his wife Priyanka Chopra. The actor posted a heart eye emoji in the comments. A fan commented, “'A little bit longer and I’ll be fine,' proud of you.” Another wrote, “Your younger self is cheering you on with every accomplishment.” A comment said, “So proud of you! You’ve always been an inspiration.”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has opened up about his diabetes diagnosis earlier, too. In a 2023 post, he had talked about the symptoms which he experienced, ultimately leading to his diagnosis. The symptoms were - frequent urination, excessive thirst, exhaustion and unexplained weight loss.

“I was lucky enough to have this incredible support system around me that noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked and ultimately saved my life. As a new father myself, I understand how important it is to be on the lookout for these signs as my daughter grows up,” Nick had written.