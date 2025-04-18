No refrigeration or injection needed, a new daily pill could rival Ozempic for weight loss, diabetes

According to early clinical trial results shared on Thursday, a new pill may offer blood sugar-lowering and weight-loss effects of injectables like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Eli Lilly's new pill, orforglipron, is also a GLP-1 class of drugs. Also Read | Karan Johar opens up about drastic weight loss, reveals secret behind impressive transformation at 52: It's not Ozempic The Eli Lilly pill provides the same blood sugar-lowering and weight-loss effects as injectables like Ozempic. (Shutterstock)

Dr Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly’s chief scientific officer, told the New York Times, “In the coming decades, more than 700 million people around the world will have Type 2 diabetes, and over a billion will have obesity. Injections cannot be the solution for billions of people around the world.”

Unlike the existing GLP-1 drugs, orforglipron is a nonpeptide compound, meaning it doesn’t require refrigeration or injection — a potentially game-changing advance for broader global access.

The clinical trial

Per Eli Lilly, the company will seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this year. They plan to market orforglipron for obesity and early in 2026 for diabetes.

The clinical trial involved 559 people with Type 2 diabetes who took it for 40 weeks. Those taking orforglipron saw blood sugar level reductions of 1.3 to 1.6 percent, and 65 percent achieved blood sugar levels in the normal range. Participants also lost up to 16 pounds, similar to Ozempic, though slightly less than Mounjaro.

What are the side effects?

Side effects of orforglipron mirrored those of injectable GLP-1s, including diarrhoea, indigestion, constipation, nausea and vomiting. Experts caution that wider use could reveal more safety concerns. According to the New York Times, Pfizer recently halted its own GLP-1 pill development due to a potential liver injury.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.