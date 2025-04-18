Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No refrigeration or injection needed, a new daily pill could rival Ozempic for weight loss, diabetes

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 18, 2025 12:12 PM IST

Orforglipron, a new nonpeptide GLP-1 drug, may provide easier access for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity without injections. 

According to early clinical trial results shared on Thursday, a new pill may offer blood sugar-lowering and weight-loss effects of injectables like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Eli Lilly's new pill, orforglipron, is also a GLP-1 class of drugs. Also Read | Karan Johar opens up about drastic weight loss, reveals secret behind impressive transformation at 52: It's not Ozempic

The Eli Lilly pill provides the same blood sugar-lowering and weight-loss effects as injectables like Ozempic. (Shutterstock)
The Eli Lilly pill provides the same blood sugar-lowering and weight-loss effects as injectables like Ozempic. (Shutterstock)

Dr Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly’s chief scientific officer, told the New York Times, “In the coming decades, more than 700 million people around the world will have Type 2 diabetes, and over a billion will have obesity. Injections cannot be the solution for billions of people around the world.”

Unlike the existing GLP-1 drugs, orforglipron is a nonpeptide compound, meaning it doesn’t require refrigeration or injection — a potentially game-changing advance for broader global access.

The clinical trial

Per Eli Lilly, the company will seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this year. They plan to market orforglipron for obesity and early in 2026 for diabetes.

The clinical trial involved 559 people with Type 2 diabetes who took it for 40 weeks. Those taking orforglipron saw blood sugar level reductions of 1.3 to 1.6 percent, and 65 percent achieved blood sugar levels in the normal range. Participants also lost up to 16 pounds, similar to Ozempic, though slightly less than Mounjaro.

What are the side effects?

Side effects of orforglipron mirrored those of injectable GLP-1s, including diarrhoea, indigestion, constipation, nausea and vomiting. Experts caution that wider use could reveal more safety concerns. According to the New York Times, Pfizer recently halted its own GLP-1 pill development due to a potential liver injury.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / No refrigeration or injection needed, a new daily pill could rival Ozempic for weight loss, diabetes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On